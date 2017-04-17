Daniel Boone softball still blazing a winning trail

Kristen Hall went 2 for 2 with a homer and two RBIs while Lexi McDowell was 2 for 4 with a homer. Jaycie Jenkins went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Savannah Russell added two hits.

Nickolette Ferguson got the win in the circle as Boone improved to 7-0 in league play and 22-3 overall.

Unicoi County 5, Sullivan East 2

Tanya Chavez, Keelie Hall and Hannah Bowen each authored two hits as the Lady Blue Devils earned the Three Rivers Conference win and remained in first place.

Halie Padgett got the win in the circle, surrendering six hits in the complete-game performance. Unicoi improved to 7-1 in league play and 24-9 overall.

Autumn Gobble had two hits for the Patriots.

Elizabethton 9, Sullivan South 5

Allison Riddle, Lauren Brickey and Autumn Hensley each had a big hitting hand in the Lady Cyclones’ win.

Riddle was 3 for 3 with four RBIs while Brickey went 3 for 4. Hensley added a two-run homer.

BASEBALL

Elizabethton 6, Sullivan North 0

Brodie Adams locked down the Raiders with a three-hit eight-strikeout performance. Adams did not walk a batter.

Adams also got it done at the dish, stroking two hits with two RBIs. Michael Robinson clubbed a pair of doubles and drove in two runs.

Unicoi County 17, Johnson County 1

Shaddon Peavyhouse homered as one of his two hits, and the Blue Devils rolled.

Clay Simpson went 2 for 3 at the plate, and earned his fifth win of the season on the mound. Nick Fender went 2 for 2 as Unicoi improved to 7-2 in the Three Rivers Conference.

Providence 9, Northview 8

Williams Edwards struck out five and got the win got Providence. Connor Porch had three hits, while Colby Backus added two. The Knights are 8-1.

OTHER SCORES



Dobyns-Bennett 8, Volunteer 2

Sullivan South 8, Sullivan East 0