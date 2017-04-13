Hokies coming to town Tuesday

A week after beating up on Tennessee in a 10-2 victory, the Bucs will play host to Virginia Tech at Thomas Stadium. A record crowd of 1,911 watched as the Bucs beat the Vols for the first time in three years.

“What a great college baseball atmosphere it was,” ETSU coach Tony Skole said. “We’re so appreciative for all the fans and students to come out.”

ETSU completes a weekend non-conference series with William & Mary on Saturday. Then Tech comes to town for a game that will likely bring another nice crowd.

Virginia Tech has a three-game Atlantic Coast Conference series against Virginia this weekend before coming to Johnson City.

The Hokies beat ETSU 11-0 last year after sweeping two games the previous season. The last time the Bucs beat Virginia Tech was in 2009. Tech leads the all-time series 35-17.

— — —

Loy Hee Ying has learned how to win.

The sophomore from Malaysia tied with Furman’s Haylee Harford for medalist honors at the Brickyard Intercollegiate at the Brickyard Golf Club in Macon, Georgia, leading to a couple of honors.

Loy finished with a Riverside course-record 68 that included a back nine of 30. It was her eighth collegiate round in the 60s and it added up to her second victory in her last four tournaments.

It landed her the co-player of the week award from the Southern Conference and the conference’s student-athlete of the week honor. She also has a 3.941 cumulative GPA.

Loy leads the SoCon in scoring average at 72.15 strokes per round.

ETSU returns to action at the SoCon tournament, set for April 23-25 at Lexington Country Club in Lexington South Carolina.

Who should be considered the favorite at the SoCon women’s tourney? After Loy’s leading stroke average, Furman has the next six, all of them under 74.

— — —

The ETSU men’s golf team begins its final tournament before the conference championship on Friday at the Wolfpack Open in Raleigh, North Carolina. The two-day tournament is being played at the Lonnie Poole Golf Course at N.C. State.

Then it’s back to Pinehurst, North Carolina, for the Bucs as they defend their SoCon title at Pinehurst No. 9 April 23-25.

Mateusz Gradecki has been the Bucs’ top performer. The senior from Poland averages 71.73 strokes per round, second in the SoCon only to Wofford’s Andrew Novak, who averages 70.86.

Gradecki’s 65 in Hawaii is tied for the low round in the conference this year.

— — —

One more match stands between the men’s tennis team and a perfect SoCon regular season.The Citadel visits the Dave Mullins Tennis Complex on ETSU’s campus on Friday. The match begins at 2 p.m.

It’s the Bucs’ final tuneup before the SoCon tournament is held April 21-23 at Furman in Greenville, South Carolina.

David Biosca was the SoCon’s player of the week after winning all four of his singles matches last week.

— — —

Marina Guinart Espana has won all 33 of her singles matches during her two-year collegiate career and she puts her streak on the line Saturday at noon when the women’s tennis team concludes the regular season with a home match against UNC Greensboro.

— — —

Betty Basler field will be a busy place with five games in five days for the ETSU softball team.

First up is a three-game SoCon series with Chattanooga, beginning Friday with games at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. After Saturday’s single game, USC-Upstate visits for a non-conference doubleheader on Tuesday.

The Bucs are second in the SoCon in team batting with an average of .282 and second in pitching with an ERA of 3.37. They bring a 17-19 overall record (3-3 SoCon) into this weekend’s series.

Individually, ETSU has the best power-hitting duo in the league as Danielle Knoetze and Taylor Carter each have eight home runs, tied for second in the conference behind Jordan Gontram of UNCG, who has nine.

— — —

The ETSU track & field teams will compete in the Catamount Classic on Friday and Saturday. It’s the third straight season the Bucs have competed at the meet and sixth time in the last seven years.

It’s the homestretch for the Bucs, who will compete at the Georgia Tech Invitational April21-22 and host the ETSU Tri-Star Classic April 28-29 before heading to Birmingham, Alabama, for the Southern Conference met May 11-12.