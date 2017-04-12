Crockett pulls away late in rout of Sullivan Central

Ethan Burger added three hits, two of them doubles, while Tanner Treadway and Chandler Hicks each added two RBIs for the Pioneers. Crockett, which improved to 5-2 in Big Seven Conference play, struck for seven runs in the seventh inning to put the game away.

Elizabethton 8, Sullivan South 2

The Cyclones picked up an important Three Rivers Conference victory, winning on the road in Kingsport.

Garrett Hartley fired a six-hitter, allowing just one earned run and striking out eight.

“Our guys really stuck with the plan through a lot of adversity,” said Cyclones’ head coach Ryan Presnell. “I’m really proud of them.”

Corey Russell, Matthew Dailey and Brodie Adams each had two hits and drove in two runs for the Cyclones (4-3 in league play and 8-4 overall). Marcus Williams and Trey Fields each had two hits for the Rebels (4-3, 6-6).

Sullivan East 8, Sullivan North 2

Dylan Heaton drove in two runs, and Eli Milhorn had two hits to back the solid pitching of Perry Casaday, who went the distance and allowed just five hits.

South Lakes 11, Unicoi County 8

Unicoi County’s baseball team took its third straight loss in the Mingo Bay Classic on Wednesday.

The Blue Devils were on the wrong end of an 11-8 decision against South Lakes, Virginia, in the event at Pawley’s Island, South Carolina.

Shaddon Peavyhouse had two hits to lead the Blue Devils’ attack. Unicoi has lost four straight games overall, and is 12-8 on the season.

Tuesday

SOFTBALL

Elizabethton 10, Sullivan East 1

Macie Herrmann had a pair of hits and RBIs as the Lady Cyclones built an early 6-0 lead.

Herrmann finished 2 for 4 with three runs, two stolen bases and an RBI.

Maci West was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Hannah Edwards went 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles and a run batted in. Kira Dillard added two RBIs.

Lauren Brickey went the distance in the circle, finishing with a six-hitter.

For Sullivan East, Kylee Wolfe went 2 for 3 with a run.

BASEBALL

Unaka 5, Hampton 4

After building a 4-0, the Rangers held on for the key Watauga Valley Conference win.

Unaka moved to 5-1 in league play and 12-1 overall while the Bulldogs slipped to 4-3, 4-4.

Bryson Street had two hits and Blake King drove in two runs to pace the Rangers. King had 2 1/3 strong innings of relief work to save John-Wesley Hardin’s win.