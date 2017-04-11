ETSU rolls past Vols, 10-2

McCann pitched five scoreless innings while the East Tennessee State offense was rolling and the Bucs earned a 10-2 victory over Tennessee in front of a Thomas Stadium-record crowd announced as 1,911.

“We came out and really put it on them those first couple innings,” said McCann, who was staked to a 6-0 lead after two innings. “Our guys did a great job of coming out and putting pressure on them, taking bases and getting those timely hits that we need.

“I was able to go out there and throw strikes and let our defense do their job, and they did tonight.”

Christian Bailey drove in three runs as ETSU raced out to a 10-0 lead and improved to 15-15.

The Bucs jumped on Tennessee starter Kyle Serrano for three runs in the first inning and never looked back.

They got things started in the first on Bailey’s sacrifice fly. The Vols helped ETSU’s cause when second baseman Brandon Chinea let a ground ball slip under his glove, allowing Caleb Longley and Hagen Owenby to score for a 3-0 lead.

Jammer Strickland led off the second inning with a solo home run off the scoreboard in left-center field before Owenby followed with an RBI double and Bailey drove in the sixth run with a hard groundball to shortstop.

Meanwhile, McCann (3-0) allowed some base runners, but always made the big pitch when he needed it. He allowed six hits in five innings, striking out five and walking one.

McCann was coming back from a tender elbow that prevented him from making any starts for three weeks.

“It was a really big outing for me, just coming back and going out there and throwing strikes,” McCann said. “It was still a little tender, but everything was working for me. It just felt really good to get back out there on the mound and get a win for the Bucs.”

Griffin Krieg worked the sixth and Dillon Cate pitched two hitless innings before shortstop Chris Cook came to the mound and finished up.

The Bucs out-hit Tennessee 10-9 but made their hits count, especially early.

“That was the emphasis today, to win that first segment,” ETSU coach Tony Skole said. “A lot of our games this year, we’ve been behind early. We have that type of offense if we can gets a couple of runs early we can relax, and that’s what we were able to do tonight.”

ETSU went up 8-0 in the fourth inning on a throwing error by Tennessee third baseman Andre Lipcius and a fielder’s choice groundout from Hunter Parker.

About the only thing slowing the Bucs’ offense was when the game was briefly delayed in the bottom of the fourth after a drone was spotted flying over the field. Enthusiastic public address announcer Kevin Brown urged the drone’s owner to bring it down, and play resumed a few minutes later.

Once the game resumed, so did the Bucs’ scoring. They made it 10-0 in the fifth inning on an infield single by Bailey and a solid hit from Parker.

The Vols got on the board in the sixth when they scored one run on a passed ball and another on a sacrifice fly by Chinea.

Tennessee, which had won four games in a row against the Bucs, fell to 17-13.

The Vols used six pitchers. Serrano (0-2) was tagged wth the loss after working just the first inning.

“There’s a lot of close relationships amongst the programs because these guys played high school ball and summer ball together, so they know each other,” Skole said. “It’s a great friendly rivalry. They’re a great program and it’s always good to get a win.”

The teams will meet two more times this season, April 26 at Smokies Stadium in Sevierville and May 2 in Knoxville.

The Bucs return to action Thursday when they open a three-game non-conference home series with William & Mary. Tennessee plays host to Auburn in a Southeastern Conference series, beginning Thursday.