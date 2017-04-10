Red-hot Frye blanks Cyclones for third straight league shutout

The senior right-hander fired his third consecutive league shutout, this time dropping a four-hitter on the Cyclones in a 3-0 victory for the Patriots. Frye walked two batters while striking out nine.

The Patriots improved to 5-2 in the Three Rivers Conference and 9-6 overall. Elizabethton fell to 2-3 in league play and 7-4 overall.

East scored two times in the bottom of the third inning, and that was all Frye needed.

In his last four games, Frye has pitched 22 innings while allowing just 10 hits and one unearned run. He has a stunning 12-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio with 24 punch outs and only two bases on balls.

Elias Arnold led the way at the plate for East, collecting two hits and driving in a run. Alex McCracken, batting ninth in East’s order, also had two hits.

Elizabethton ace Brodie Adams took the loss, allowing six hits and three runs, two earned in 4 2/3 innings of work. He walked two and struck out three.

Ethan Eggleston and Evan Carter each had a double for the Cyclones.