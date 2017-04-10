High school roundup: Joyner helps Johnson County defeat Happy Valley

The Longhorns struck for two first-inning runs and made it stand up. Shane Greer’s RBI single plated what turned out to be the winning run.

It was the first Three Rivers Conference win of the season for Johnson County (1-4, 2-5) while Happy Valley slipped to 2-5, 4-10.

Sage Haun and Tyler Hurley each had two hits for the Warriors.

TENNIS

Elizabethton boys and girls teams rolled to victory over Unicoi County on Monday at Elizabethton. No. 1 singles player for the boys, Blaye Davis, posted a shutout win in his match. Afterwards he talked about his play so far this season. He also talked about today’s home showdown against Sullivan South, and how he came to be a tennis player.

BLAYE DAVIS INTERVIEW

BASEBALL

Sullivan East 3, Elizabethton 0

Senior right-hander Aaron Frye fired his third consecutive league shutout, this time dropping a four-hitter on the Cyclones. He walked two batters while striking out nine.

The Patriots improved to 5-2 in the Three Rivers Conference and 9-6 overall. In his last four games, Frye has pitched 22 innings while allowing just 10 hits and one unearned run. He has a stunning 12-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio with 24 punch outs and only two bases on balls.

Elias Arnold led the way at the plate for East, collecting two hits and driving in a run. Alex McCracken, batting ninth in East’s order, also had two hits.

Science Hill 14, Volunteer 4

Avery Conkin went 3 for 3 with a homer, double and three RBIs to lead the Hilltoppers.

Ben Grable (2 for 4, 2 RBIs), David Bryant (two hits), Bryson Tolley (2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs), Ben Edwards (two RBIs) each had big nights at the plate.

Josh Francisco got the win in relief 1-0.

Daniel Boone 7, Tennessee High 5

The Trailblazers broke a 2-2 tie with five runs in the top of the seventh inning — highlighted by a Logan Rivers grand slam — and then held on for the tight win.

Colt Campbell had two hits and two RBIs, and got the win on the mound.

Boone improved to 3-2 in the Big Seven, 10-5 overall. The Vikings slipped to 4-2, 9-5.

Dobyns-Bennett 19, David Crockett 6

The Indians struck for 16 runs in the second inning.

Quentin Polinski, Parker Hill and Logan Huellette each had three hits and three RBIs for the Tribe. Cannon Ferrell had two hits and four RBIs while Evan Mahaffey had a homer and three RBIs.

Will Leonard hit a grand slam for Crockett.

University High 10, South Greene 0

Jack Bembry pitched with authority Monday afternoon.

The Buccaneers’ hurler tossed a five-hit shutout, striking out nine and walking only one.

Cas Blevins led the way at the plate, hitting two doubles and totaling four hits. Carter Pollock had three hits while A.J. Simerly added two hits and two RBIs. Also for UH, Brant Hare totaled two RBIs.

Kempsville 4, Unicoi County 3

The Blue Devils lost a tough one to the Virginia team in the Mingo Bay Classic in South Carolina.

Cameron Spires went 3 for 3 for Unicoi while Shaddon Peavyhouse was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Caleb Wilson took the tough-luck loss despite going the distance and striking out five batters.

Unaka 3, Hampton 2

John Ramsey was overpowering on the mound, striking out 14 Bulldogs hitters in the complete-game performance.

“John Ramsey battled all night to keep us in it,” said Unaka head coach Tee Blevins. “It was a total team win.”

Hampton pitcher Wyatt Lyons nearly matched Ramsey as he recorded 11 strikeouts in the losing cause.

It was an important Watauga Valley Conference game as Unaka (4-1, 11-1) took over first place from Hampton (4-2, 4-3).

Greeneville 6, CAK 3

The Greene Devils beat the Knoxville private school for the second time this season.

Austin Collins got the win, and Jordan Idell earned the save.

Cody Hartness and Idell each had two hits while Nash Newberry drove in a pair of runs for Greeneville, which improved to 14-2 on the season.

Chuckey-Doak 13, Providence Academy 6

Jacob Willett collected four hits for the Black Knights in the offensive explosion.

For Providence, Ben Jones had two hits and John Trent added two RBIs.

Austin Baldwin got the win for Chuckey-Doak.

SOFTBALL

Science Hill 6, David Crockett 5

Mia Edwardson hit a third-inning grand slam to give the Lady Hilltoppers a 4-2 lead, but they needed an unearned run in the bottom of the sixth to pull out the win.

Edwardson now has seven homers and 34 RBIs on the season, including four homers and 13 RBIs in her last eight games. She also has 14 doubles on the season and is batting .493.

Allison Taylor and Makenzie Burleson each had two hits for Science Hill.

Crockett (2-2, 6-11) got two hits apiece from Sydney Fox and Ashley Snyder.

Daniel Boone 12, Sullivan Central 2

Pounding out 13 hits, the Lady Trailblazers rolled to the five-inning win for their 16th straight victory.

Rachel Vittetoe led the way with three hits while Jaycie Jenkins went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs. Lexi McDowell and Nickolette Ferguson had two hits each.

Savannah Russell (7-1) got the win. Boone improved to 4-0 in the Big Seven Conference and 19-3 overall.

Elizabethton 7, Greeneville 1

Kellie Cunningham was dominant in the circle, tossing a five-hitter with six strikeouts.

Lauren Brickey had three hits and an RBI while Kira Dillard totaled two hits and two RBIs. Maci West and Macie Herrmann each added two hits.

Wando 3, Unicoi County 0

The Lady Blue Devils suffered a four-hit shutout at the hands of Alyssa Heinrich in the Azalea Classic in Summerville, South Carolina.

Halie Padgett tried to match Heinrich, allowing just three hits in five innings. She gave up three runs, but just one was earned as the Blue Devils committed three errors.

Nation Ford 7, Unicoi County 3

Striking for five fifth-inning runs, Nation Ford knocked off the Lady Blue Devils.

Neelee Griffith homered for Unicoi.

Mary River 5, Unicoi County 4

After giving up four first-inning runs, the Lady Blue Devils managed to forge a 4-4 tie after three innings before falling short.

Unicoi (18-9) managed only five hits and committed three errors to suffer its third loss of the day.