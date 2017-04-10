Bucs, Vols to renew baseball series

East Tennessee State will play host to Tennessee at 6:30 p.m. in the first of three matchups between the teams in coming weeks.

Jamin McCann (2-0, 5.20) will get the start for the Bucs, while Kyle Serrano (0-1, 3.52) will go for the Vols.

The Bucs were swept by Western Carolina in a three-game Southern Conference series over the weekend. That dropped their record to 14-15.

Tennessee, fresh off of taking two out of three from No. 7 Florida, comes in 17-12. The Vols, who began the season winning nine of their first 10 games and received votes in the national polls, are 3-9 in the tough Southeastern Conference.

The two teams were scheduled to meet on March 7, but that game was postponed because of rain. Tuesday’s meeting is the makeup of that one. They’re also scheduled to meet April 26 at Smokies park in Sevierville and May 2 in Knoxville.

Tennessee won both matchups last year, each by a score of 11-2. The Vols have won four in a row in the series since ETSU posted a sweep in 2014.

Christian Bailey is leading the Bucs in hitting with a .390 batting average. He was 6 for 12 against Western Carolina. Bailey is one of six ETSU starters hitting over .300.

Caleb Longley and Hagen Owenby have six home runs apiece to lead the team.

Jordan Rodgers leads the Vols with a .365 batting average. He’s reached safely in all 28 games.

The Vols’ bullpen has been a strength of the team. They have six relievers with ERA of 3.00 or lower with three below. 1.00.