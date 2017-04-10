Area baseball teams showcasing plenty of depth

Some years it’s accurate, and some years it’s coach-speak.

For Northeast Tennessee baseball in 2017, the level of competitiveness is very high. This is not to say it’s the best-ever year, but a lack of true standout teams is buoyed by enough well-above-average squads that all these tough contests might just sharpen a couple of them enough for a trip to Murfreesboro.

Greeneville has earned a spot at the head of the class, but it’s a tenuous one. The 7-0 lead against Science Hill on Friday seemed to suggest the Greene Devils were way ahead of the pack. But eventually it took a 10-inning dogfight for Greeneville to finish off the Hilltoppers. And this was the same Science Hill team that recently struggled in losses to Tennessee High and Dobyns-Bennett.

Looking at the area top 10, there are no slouches. Unicoi County, Elizabethton, Sullivan South, David Crockett, Sullivan East, Daniel Boone, Unaka and North Greene have all put quality teams on the diamond.

It’s rare to have that much depth in one season in this corner of the state. And it should make for some very interesting district tournament action.

In the Big Seven Conference, Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill and Tennessee High figure to be the teams to beat — as usual. But Crockett and Boone are both dangerous. It looks like the Indians are a slight step ahead at this point.

In the Three Rivers Conference, it wouldn’t be a surprise for any of four teams — Unicoi County, Elizabethton, Sullivan South or Sullivan East — to come out on top. Pitching depth puts the Blue Devils a step ahead right now.

It appears to be a two-team race in the Watauga Valley with Unaka and North Greene in the forefront. However, it wouldn’t be wise to discount Hampton and University High.

— — —

THIS WEEK IN BASEBALL

Science Hill and Daniel Boone have an important league battle Tuesday. Valuable ground will be surrendered by the loser. …

Elizabethton and Sullivan South have a key Three Rivers contest set for Wednesday in Kingsport. The Rebels have struggled a bit of late, but still stand strong in league play. ...

Unaka and Hampton continue their two-game series Tuesday at the Bulldogs’ field after Monday’s encounter at the Rangers’ diamond.

— — —

THIS WEEK IN SOFTBALL

Less than a week after Daniel Boone’s 11-0 beatdown of Dobyns-Bennett, the Big Seven frontrunners meet again, this time Tuesday in Gray.

On Thursday, the Lady Trailblazers travel to take on Science Hill, which is still within shouting distance at 2-2 in league play. …

Unicoi County and Elizabethton meet for the second time this season, matching up at the Lady Cyclones’ field on Thursday. Elizabethton rallied to win 5-3 at Erwin on March 21 in their first meeting. A second win by the Lady Cyclones in the series would be a big step toward the league title. ...

The Wayne Hodge State Farm tournament will be held this weekend in Elizabethton. Included in the nine-team event are Elizabethton, David Crockett, Cloudland and Volunteer.

Action begins Friday at 4:30, and concludes with championships for the Gold and Silver brackets at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Admission is $5 per day.

— — —

SIGNINGS

Science Hill’s Leann Scharberg will make her college choice official Thursday. She is scheduled to sign to play basketball with Bryan College at the high school gym at 3 p.m. …

David Crockett’s Josh Releford will take his basketball talents to the next level. Releford will sign Thursday with Florida Southern at the high school library at 3 p.m. …

Tennessee High has a trio of athletes signing on Wednesday at 2:50 p.m.: Colby Fields (baseball, Milligan), Charlie Moseley (tennis, Milligan) and Michael Mays (basketball, Rinehart University). The signings will take place in the culinary arts room.

— — —

Greeneville had to battle tooth and nail to get past Science Hill, but the win was good enough to lift the Greene Devils into the top spot in this week’s High School Baseball Top 10.

Science Hill’s recent four-game losing streak pushed the Hilltoppers down in the rankings. But they bounced back with a win over No. 5 Unicoi County on Saturday to stop the free fall.

Team W-L (Last week)

1. Greeneville 13-2 (2)

2. Tennessee High 9-4 (3)

3. Dobyns-Bennett 9-7 (7)

4. Science Hill 9-5 (1)

5. Unicoi County 12-5 (5)

6. Elizabethton 7-3 (6)

7. Sullivan South 5-5 (4)

8. David Crockett 9-7 (9)

9. Sullivan East 8-6 (10)

10. Daniel Boone 9-5 (8)

(tie) Unaka 10-1 (10)

(tie) North Greene 6-1 (10)

— — —

Dobyns-Bennett and Sullivan Central are trending up in this week’s softball rankings. The Lady Cougars earned a 6-0 shutout win over David Crockett and played Unicoi County a 1-0 game, helping them jump four spots to No. 5.

Unaka is the newcomer to the rankings. The Lady Rangers whipped University high twice last week by scores of 7-0 and 8-2 to join North Greene as co-favorite to win the Watauga Valley Conference title.

Team W-L (Last week)

1. Daniel Boone 18-3 (1)

2. Elizabethton 12-2 (2)

3. Unicoi County 18-6 (3)

4. Dobyns-Bennett 10-12 (5)

5. Sullivan Central 11-10 (9)

6. Science Hill 10-16 (6)

7. Sullivan East 12-6 (7)

8. David Crockett 6-10 (4)

9. Unaka 7-8 (NR)

10. North Greene 5-3 (NR)

(tie) University High 6-15 (8)