Western Carolina completes sweep of ETSU

Blaquiere drove in seven runs with four hits, including a pair of home runs, as the Catamounts completed a three-game sweep of East Tennessee State University with an 11-6 victory in a Southern Conference baseball game at Thomas Stadium.

The winless weekend left ETSU 14-15 overall, 2-7 in the SoCon, ahead of only 1-8 Furman in the league standings. Western Carolina improved to 15-15, 6-3.

After Western Carolina jumped out front 4-0, the Bucs cut the deficit to a run in the bottom of the seventh inning when Blake Rowlett’s two-run homer made it 4-3.

Western Carolina put it away in the top of the eighth. The catamounts scored seven runs, sending 10 batters to the plate and getting a leadoff home run from Nobu Suzuki and a grand slam from Blaquiere.

By the time the smoke cleared, Western Carolina was up 11-3.

ETSU tried to come back again, getting a three-run homer from Caleb Longley in the ninth inning, the damage from the eighth inning was too much to overcome.

Blaquiere, who also had a two-run homer in the fourth, came into the game with 10 RBIs in 25 games.

The Catamounts had 18 hits. Suzuki and Matthew Koehler each had three.

Longley had four RBIs for the Bucs. Christian Bailey was the only ETSU player with two hits.

Western Carolina starter Brendan Nail (3-5) allowed ETSU two hits through the first six innings before being roughed up a bit in the seventh. Nail, who came into the game with an 8.15 ERA, gave up four hits in seven innings.

ETSU starter Blake Smith (3-3) allowed 12 hits and four runs in six innings.

The Bucs return to action Tuesday when they play host to Tennessee in a non-conference makeup game. First pitch at Thomas Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m.