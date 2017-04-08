Padgett's walk-off homer lifts Unicoi past Science Hill

The 7-5 victory came Saturday against Science Hill in the Nuclear Fuels Services tournament at Lady Devils Diamond.

Padgett went the distance in the circle, allowing four runs, one earned. Tanya Chavez also homered for Unicoi. Neelee Griffith, Keelie Hall, and Hannah Bowen.

Unicoi County 8, Unaka 1

The Lady Blue Devils scored six times in the bottom of the fifth inning to break open a close game.

Rylee Stiltner, Chavez and Keelie Hall each drove in two. Griffith and Halie Padgett both had two hits.

Unicoi County 9, Happy Valley 1

Savannah Lefever had two hits and two RBIs to place the Lady Blue Devils at the plate.

Alana Peel, Stiltner and Grace Ann Clark each added two hits while Griffith drove in two runs. Hannah Bowen went the distance to get the win in the circle.

Emily Whitaker had two hits for the Lady Warriors.

Unicoi County 9, David Crockett 1

A six-run third inning and a big day at the plate by Lefever were all the Lady Blue Devils needed.

Lefever was 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs. Bowen homered for Unicoi.

Science Hill 8, David Crockett 1

Makenzie Powell had two hits and three RBIs for the Lady Hilltoppers.

Kasey Bennett homered and drove in a pair of runs for Science Hill while Shayna Price added two hits. Gia Hickman went the distance in the circle to get the win.

Reagan Miller had two hits for Crockett.

Science Hill 10, Unaka 6

Mia Edwardson cranked out two homers while Makenzie Burleson homered and drove in five runs to lead the Lady Hilltoppers’ assault.

Edwardson has six homers on the season.

Makenzie Smith, Price and Bennett each added two hits for Science Hill.

BASEBALL

David Crockett 10, Daniel Boone 7

Will Long had a big-time performance in the Pioneers’ win. He went 3 for 4 with two doubles and six runs batted in.

Ethan Burger doubled in a run in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a tie. Luke Larkins drove in a pair of runs.

Jake Chandler, Colt Campbell and Kade Ferguson each had two hits for Boone.

Science Hill 5, Cincinnati Elder 1

The Hilltoppers snapped a four-game losing streak with the Saturday morning win.

Avery Conkin tossed a complete game, walking three and striking out eight while allowing three hits. At the plate for the Hilltoppers, Ben Grable (2 for 4), Bryson Tolley (2 for 4, 2B, RBI) and Tilo Skole (RBI double) led the way.

Science Hill 9, Unicoi County 3

Brandon Feathers went the distance to get the win in a game that featured no walked batters for either team.

Feathers allowed seven hits, three earned runs and struck out 10 batters. For Unicoi, Shaddon Peavyhouse went the distance in the loss, striking out nine with no walks. He gave up four earned runs.

Science Hill’s Graham Rickenbrode had the big hit, a two-run homer in the second inning to put Science Hill up by a score of 5-0. David Bryant was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI while Zach Copenhaver went 3 for 3 with a double and two runs scored. Avery Conkin drove in a pair of runs as Science Hill improved to 9-5.

“Obviously we have played a really good schedule and seen a lot of really good pitchers,” said Science Hill head coach Ryan Edwards. “But the guys have had a good approach, and I’m really proud of the way they have stayed with it. And today we had two great efforts on the mound.”

Happy Valley 12, Knox Fulton 4

Four players collected three hits, and the Warriors used a seven-run second inning to pull away.

Dustun Sams had three hits and three RBIs while Will Hampton and Tyler Hurley had three hits and two RBIs. Taylor Hurley added three hits while Sage Haun drove in three runs.

SOCCER

University High 13, Happy Valley 0

Malachi Heath and Walker Page each scored hat tricks as the Buccaneers rolled.

Harrison Tolley and Will Owen each scored twice while Bracken Burns, Josiah Turner and Matthew Cullen rounded out the scoring. Brayden White had four assists.