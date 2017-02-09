Owenby preseason SoCon player of the year

Owenby, East Tennessee State University’s junior catcher, is coming off a season in which he hit .374 with 17 home runs and 60 RBIs. He was on the All-SoCon first team and the Collegiate Baseball/Louisville Slugger All-America second team.

The Knoxville native was selected in the 14th round of the draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates, but decided to come back to school for his junior year. He also won the TD Ameritrade College Home Run Derby in the summer and was a preseason second-team All-America pick by Collegiate Baseball heading into this season.

Owenby was the only ETSU player on the SoCon’s first team. Shortstop Chris Cook, who missed much of last season with an injury, was picked to the second team.

Furman right-hander Will Gaddis was chosen as the league’s preseason pitcher of the year. He was 10-3 last season while earning SoCon pitcher of the year honors.

Another preseason all-star team came out as well — the D1Baseball.com prospects list — and the Bucs were represented on it by Owenby, Cook, outfielder Aaron Maher and pitcher Blake Smith. Cook and Maher were also drafted by the Pirates and returned to ETSU.

ETSU which finished last season 27-30 overall and 13-11 in the SoCon, was picked to finished sixth in the league by the conference’s coaches and media. UNC Greensboro was picked to win the SoCon by the coaches, while Mercer was the pick by the media.

The Bucs open the season on Feb. 17 at 3 p.m. when they begin a series against Central Michigan at Thomas Stadium.