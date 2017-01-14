Norris: Mental game as important as mechanics

Norris took a group of young baseball players through a game-ending scenario Saturday at his Art of Pitching Clinic at RBI Tri-Cities. It was bottom of the ninth inning with bases loaded and Norris was on the mound. He got ahead 1-2 before going to a full count.

The former Science Hill standout was then going to throw a strike to end the inning. Instead, he missed the strike zone. Norris explained to those youngsters he had just walked in the winning run. Instead of getting upset and throwing a fit, Norris calmly explained to them how the best pitchers in the game sometimes walk batters.

“Of course, I wanted to throw a strike there, but it’s good that it happened,” Norris said. “I was able to show them: ‘Hey, stuff is going to happen.’ You’re going to lose games, you’re going to mess up and sometimes let your team down. The next pitch I threw, I threw a strike and that’s what it’s about.”

More than the art of pitching, Norris is a great example of the art of perseverance. The 23-year-old has been in the majors for three seasons now and has faced injuries, a scare from thyroid cancer and being traded from Toronto, the team which drafted him in 2014, to Detroit.

But by the end of last season, Norris had battled back from a lower back injury to be in the Tigers starting rotation.

“My numbers have been good,” said Norris, who has a 7-4 career record. “I just haven’t stayed healthy. I’m looking forward to a healthy, full season.”

A full, healthy season might be bad news for Tigers’ opponents. The southpaw hit a rhythm late in the season, particularly in a Sept. 12 game against the Minnesota Twins when he threw a career-high 11 strikeouts in just 6 1/3 innings. He credited a teammate at an earlier game for helping him get on the right track.

“I was leaving the dugout in a game at Kansas City and Justin Upton grabbed me by the shoulders and said, ‘Just have fun,’ ” Norris recalled. “He could tell how much I was pressing. From that point on, I was just having fun and I started pitching the way I could.”

Norris made 13 starts last season and ended with a 4-2 record and a 3.38 ERA. His numbers included 71 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings.

But Norris measures success more than just what he does on game day. The clinic, which marked his first time back on a mound since October, is a way of giving back to the community he calls home.

It also shows his love for the game, whether he’s showing the boys the proper way to grip a baseball and get the spin on it, or telling them about the mental aspect of the game.

His advice was it’s not about how hard you throw, but get the ball to go where you want it to go. Don’t rush a pitch, but visualize and think about it. His biggest points of emphasis were to throw with a purpose, have a passion for the game and every time the ball leaves your hand, it’s a chance to get better.

“Not every kid in the camp has velocity or is blessed with an arm where they can throw 100 (mph),” Norris said. “So you have to learn how to have control.”

Norris was one of those blessed with a strong arm and over the years, he’s gotten better and better with his control. But even for someone with his talent, there are a number of challenges. At the major league level, it’s not so much about the way he throws as handling all the pressures of a Major League player.

“I’ve definitely worked a lot on mechanics, but where I see the most improvement is mentally,” he said. “I don’t get as upset if I don’t execute a pitch. I’ve been able to come back, make adjustments and get better.”

It’s a reflection on his overall outlook. Norris, who is very open about his faith, has overcome so many obstacles to get to a place where he feels at peace.

“I’m really happy,” he said. “It’s been an interesting couple of years with the injuries and all the stuff going on. No pun intended, but life throws you curveballs. It’s so important for me to leave it to God and go have fun. There is no point in stressing whether you’re injured or whatever. You have to go out and have fun every day.”