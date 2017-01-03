Youth baseball and softball changing in Elizabethton

For over 60 years there have been two leagues operating in Elizabethton. In recent years those leagues were known as the Carter County American Little League and the Elizabethton National Cal Ripkin League.

There have been efforts to bring the two groups together. Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains said the efforts progressed when an appointed representative from each league began working on the details.

As a result of the discussions, Mains said “a vote was taken to disband the two boards with the intention of creating one youth baseball and softball league in Elizabethton and Carter County.”

Mains expressed his support for the venture. “We strongly support this decision, as the two leagues for years had a deep rivalry for players, coaches, sponsors and athletic fields.” During the past month, an organizational chart was created which gives equal leadership roles to groups from the two leagues, the staff of the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Board, and the Elizabethton/Carter County Boys and Girls Club.

Mains said there were obstacles that had to be overcome. One key decision was to end the traditional affiliation with the national Little League and Cal Ripkin League organizations. The plan is to move to an independent league, structured toward Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association rules and regulations, with local high school coaches taking a more active role in leadership and training.

Mains said rules are now being developed for the new league. Although there will be only one league, there will be divisions, allowing for playoffs and tournaments.

The age groups for the new league are as follows:

BOYS BASEBALL

• 11-12 year olds

• 9-10 year olds

• 7-8 year old rookie ball.

GIRLS SOFTBALL

• 11-12 year olds

• 9-10 year olds

• 7-8 year old rookie ball.

TEE BALL

• 4-5 year old coed ball

• 5-6 year old softball and baseball.

Player registration will be held at the Ellizabethton Recreation Center, 300 W. Mill St. on Feb 18 and Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.