'Little Chicago' Cubs fans celebrate end of 108-year World Series curse

Since then, many businesses and groups have celebrated the connection, but as of early Thursday morning, some “Little Chicagoans” have something extra to celebrate with the Chicago Cubs’ first World Series win since 1908.

The historic game puts to bed two famous strikes against the Cubs — the first in 1945, when William Sianis cursed the team after his billy goat was disallowed from Wrigley Field during the Series, and in 2003, when fan Steve Bartman allegedly got in the way of Cubs outfielder Moises Alou catching a foul ball.

The number of fair-weather fans will likely go up after the win, but there are many in Johnson City who’ve toughed out the darker days of Cubs fandom.

Lifelong Cubs fans Don Armstrong and Jim Wozniak know those dark days better than most. While Wozniak said he’s always focused on how he enjoyed watching the game played, Armstrong often let himself fall victim to the team’s sometimes self-imposed curse and their ability to mess up when the lights were the brightest.

“There have been many failures through the years,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong began watching baseball in 1983, while growing up in northern Illinois, and has been an extreme fan ever since, watching as many Cubs games live as possible — the majority of which, he admits, have been losses.

So, when the Cubs ripped back from a 3-1 series deficit to the Cleveland Indians, and into the lead in the decisive Game 7 Thursday night, Armstrong still wasn’t sure this most important win was inevitable.

“Nothing is ever sure with the Cubs,” he said. “You can’t deny history.”

Armstrong said his favorite team — the team whose logo could be found Thursday all across his office walls and body — has an artistic touch when it comes to not winning when it counted most.

And his realistic views appeared to be right, as the Cubs lost their lead, sending the game into extra innings.

Armstrong, faculty adviser of East Tennessee State University’s student-run newspaper, The East Tennessean, was at work in the paper’s offices during the game, but said instead of joining his co-workers, who were streaming the game together, he opted to stay by himself.

“No, I should stay in here and not watch it with anyone else,” he said.

When the Cubs retook the lead and logged the final out, Armstrong’s office was immediately strewn with the popcorn he had been eating, and he was texting with a fellow die-hard Cubs fan about their elation.

Armstrong said he’s confident the Cubs’ young team is good enough to get them back to baseball’s biggest stage several times over the next 10 years.

Wozniak can relate with Armstrong. He also grew up in Illinois — living in Chicago — before transplanting to Johnson City. His Chicago friends have made that joke the he moved from Chicago to Little Chicago.

Not surprisingly, he was in pretty good spirits Thursday, finally experiencing the life of a fan of a World Series-winning team after so many years of failures.

“There was always the hope and always the belief that they would turn it around,” Wozniak said. “We always the desire to win it all.”

The Cubs were always a team he shared with his family, and while he can share the celebration with his son and wife, he wishes he could with his father and mother-in-law, who would have been having as much fun with the World Series win as he is.

“I know my father and mother-in-law are in heaven, having a great time with this,” he said.

Roan Mountain’s Wes Holstclaw, who now lives in Chicago, was in the belly of the beast during the Cubs’ historic win. As the latter stages of the game played out in Cleveland, Holtsclaw was joined by more than 10,000 fans in Chicago’s Wrigleyville area around the stadium. There were fans hanging from the signal poles and absolute pandemonium everywhere he looked.

But it wasn’t riotous, as much as it was celebratory.

“The telling thing was there weren’t any disturbances,” he said. “No massive riots broke out, but you did have fathers and sons celebrating, mothers and daughters, and grandfathers and grandsons, too.”

People from Carter County and Johnson City were contacting Holtsclaw most of Thursday, trying to get their hands on copies of Thursday’s Chicago Tribune newspaper, which is dominated by a single front-page photograph of celebrating teammates and the boldface headline “At last!”

