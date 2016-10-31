World Series win has relieved Cubs fans heading to Cleveland

Some are planning trips to Cleveland for World Series Game 6 Tuesday after the Cubs survived elimination Sunday night against the Indians.

A StubHub spokesman said Monday about 27 percent of the tickets being sold on the site for Tuesday’s game went to credit cards associated with Illinois Zip codes.

Barry Rosenthal was at Sunday night’s 3-2 win over Cleveland. He says he’s going Tuesday and was always confident the Cubs would win in seven games.

Longtime Cubs fan Ed Koenig says he can’t go. But he suspects people are working on their coughs so it won’t be a total surprise to their bosses when they call in sick.