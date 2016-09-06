Burlington miscues open door for Cards

The Johnson City Cardinals took full advantage of four Burlington errors to score a 6-2 victory on Tuesday night at Burlington Athletic Stadium. The Cards will now return home to TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Wednesday with a chance to clinch their ninth league title and first since 2014.

The Royals got things going early with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning. Gabriel Cancel and Kort Peterson hit back-to-back doubles before Chris DeVito capped the rally with an RBI groundout. After the rocky first frame, Johnson City starter Ramon Santos settled in and held Burlington scoreless through the seventh inning. Santos gave way to Leland Tilley in the top of the eighth after allowing two runs on six hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

While Santos held the Royals in check, the Cardinals wasted little time getting those two runs back. DeAndre Asbury-Heath came through with an RBI single in the top of the second and Andrew Knizner added a run-scoring single in the top of the third to knot the score at 2.

The wheels came off for Burlington in the top of the fourth when two fielding errors opened the floodgates for Johnson City. Those miscues set the table for an RBI single by J.R. Davis before another error on a grounder by Matt Fiedler allowed two runs to score. An RBI double by Knizner pushed Johnson City’s lead to 6-2. Burlington starter Garrett Davila didn’t make it out of the fourth and took the loss despite only allowing two earned runs in 3 1-3 innings of work.

Tilley and Noel Gonzalez each contributed a scoreless inning of relief to nail down the victory. Neither pitcher gave up a hit.

Knizner and Asbury-Heath had two hits each for Johnson City. Vance Vizcaino had two hits to lead the Royals.

Game 2 of the best-of-three series will take place on Wednesday night in Johnson City. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.