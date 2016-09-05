JC Cards rally past Twins, to play for Appy League title

The Johnson City Cardinals came from behind time after time, and scratched and clawed ahead for an eventual 8-6 win over Elizabethton in the semifinals of the Appalachian League baseball playoffs Monday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

THE FINAL OUT, AND CELEBRATION

“It was just a full-out team effort,” said Cards’ leadoff hitter J.R. Davis. “It took everybody today. It’s what you expect this deep in the season. It was a dogfight. I’m glad everybody clutched up and performed well today.”

FULL J.R. DAVIS INTERVIEW

The Cards will meet Burlington on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the first game of the league championship series. The Royals earned their spot with a 4-3 win over Princeton.

Cards manager Chris Swauger said he didn’t doubt his team’s ability to make a comeback.

“We have all year,” said Swauger. “We’ve played from behind all the time. It’s kind of what we do. It has been a theme with our team this year. That’s fine. We’re ready for it. We’re used to it. We keep playing, and our guys don’t get fazed. This was kind of easy because we were only down one run at a time. Our guys compete well, and I’m proud of them.”

SWAUGER INTERVIEW

After a back-and-forth affair, Johnson City took command with a three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh. Bryce Denton got it started with a single, and Hunter Newman doubled him to third. DeAndre Asbury-Heath tied the game with a sacrifice fly before Shane Billings doubled in the go-ahead run. Then J.R. Davis plated a run with an RBI single.

DEANDRE ASBURY-HEATH TALKS ABOUT HIS CLUTCH AT-BAT

Elizabethton scratched first in the game, getting an RBI groundout from Mitchell Kranson in the top of the first inning. It was Kranson’s fifth RBI over a two-game span.

Caleb Hamilton set up the run with a bad-bounce triple.

Johnson City answered with an RBI grounder of its own, from Andrew Knizner, to tie the game in the bottom of the frame.

The Cardinals forged ahead, getting an RBI infield single from Newman. But the Cardinals left the bases loaded in the first, and turned the unwanted trick again in the second inning.

Elizabethton continued to find some holes against Cardinals’ starter Ian Oxnevad. Five straight hits plated two runs with Amaurys Minier and Andre Jernigan securing the RBIs for a 3-2 lead.

That knocked Oxnevad from the mound. He gave up eight hits, three earned runs and two walks with one strikeout in three innings of work.

Johnson City got even in the bottom of the fourth. Shane Billings rocked the double train, and with one out Matt Fiedler hit a fly ball to right field. Billings tried to score and should have been out, but the ball bounced away and Billings dove over the catcher to score, tying the game at 3-3.

Elizabethton had a runner gunned down at the plate in the fifth inning as Fiedler racked up the assist by nailing Lewin Diaz. But the Twins still managed a run in the frame, going ahead 4-3 on Shane Carrier’s RBI single. Cards’ pitcher Daniel Castano worked out of a bases-loaded one-out situation with a pair of clutch strikeouts.

Johnson City knotted it up in the bottom of the fifth as Denton’s ground-ball RBI double scored Joshua Lopez.

The Twins took the lead again, emphatically, as Diaz absolutely rocked a rip over the right field fence. But once again, Johnson City earned a tie. Allen Córdoba lifted a soft single to center, plating Davis to make it 5-5.

Elizabethton went ahead in the seventh on Luis Martinez’ RBI grounder.

Diaz finished with four hits for the Twins. Carrier had three hits, Minier two, and Rortvedt two.

The Cardinals got three hits each from Davis, Córdoba, Lopez and Denton. Keaton Siomkin got the win, and Eastalin Arias nailed down the save.