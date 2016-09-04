Twins stay alive with 8-7 win over Cards

Elizabethton’s Ben Rortverdt singled on a bouncing ball over second base to bring home Shane Carrier with the eventual game-winning run, and the Twins held on to force a third and deciding game to see which team advances to the Appy League championship.

Elizabethton manager Ray Smith said he was fully expecting the game, which featured a combined 15 runs and 26 hits, to unfold the way it did.

“We know that they swing the lumber, and they’re going to put up some runs,” Smith said. “And we’ve always seemed to like hitting here as well. It’s a mindset that we’ve got to put up some numbers here or we’re not going to have a chance.”

Over the past month, Elizabethton starter Tyler Wells had been virtually unhittable. The big righty won his last three starts of the regular season, allowing just seven hits and striking out 23 hitters in 18 1-3 scoreless innings.

Wells was rolling right along after two scoreless innings on Sunday before Johnson City finally touched him for four runs in the bottom of the third. Shane Billings got things going for the Cards by laying down a bunt single and promptly stealing second base. J.R. Davis followed with an RBI single to tie the game at 1.

Allen Cordoba also used a bunt single to reach base, setting the table for Matt Fiedler, who drilled a three-run homer over the wall in left to put Johnson City up 4-1.

The rally didn’t rattle the Twins. They answered with four runs of their own in the top of the fifth to chase Johnson City starter Frederis Parra and take a 5-4 lead. A two-run double by Mitchell Kranson was the hit that put Elizabethton back in the driver’s seat and drove Parra out of the game.

Back-to-back homers by DeAndre Asbury-Heath and Billings put the Cards ahead momentarily in the bottom of the fourth before Shane Carrier homered in the top of the fifth to tie the game at 6.

After the early fireworks, however, both teams settled in and runs started to become harder to come by. An RBI groundout by Kranson and Rortverdt’s seeing-eye single put the Twins up 8-6 before Andrew Knizner’s two-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh pulled the Cards within a run.

But Elizabethton reliever Patrick McGuff slammed the door by throwing two scoreless innings to pick up the save. Kranson and Caleb Hamilton had three hits for the Twins.

Billings had three hits, scored three runs and drove in one for the Cards. Johnson City manager Chris Swauger said he believes his players will be ready for another pressure-packed night on Monday when the two teams meet in the deciding game.

“Give credit to them, they got the big hits,” Swauger said. “They executed and we didn’t. It’s funny that we got some crooked numbers up their early and then later in the game it’s all single digits.

“These guys are gaining experience, and I guarantee they’ll be in more pressure situations tomorrow night. They’ll be ready for it.”