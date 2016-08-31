Cards lose, clinch tie for division title

Pulaski’s center fielder hit a homer in the fourth inning, and then added an absolute bomb in the fifth as the Yankees derailed the Cardinals 7-2 in an Appalachian League baseball game Tuesday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

The Cardinals (38-28) had already clinched a playoff berth, and still managed to clinch a tie for the division title thanks to Elizabethton’s loss to Greeneville. The Twins fell to 36-30 and are two games back with two to play.

On a positive note, Johnson City set a new season record for attendance as the 641st fan to come through the gates on Tuesday broke the old record of 48,038. Former Johnson City Press sports writer Doug Janz received an autographed team jersey and other prizes for being the lucky fan.

With Oxnevad on the mound, the Cards had their ace with a 5-2 record. But Oxnevad got into trouble in the third inning. The frame started with an error, and eventually the Yankees loaded the bases with one out. Andy Diaz stepped up and ripped a liner down the right field line. By the time the Cards got the ball back in, Diaz had a bases-clearing triple.

“It’s amazing how getting that leadoff guy on changes the complexion of an inning,” said Cards manager Chris Swauger. “It was a tough play, but probably one that should be made. But it’s one of those things we always tell our guys you’ve got to pitch through it.

“Give credit to their guy. With the bases loaded, he took a really good at-bat. Ox came in the zone, and he snuck one inside the line.”

Johnson City closed to within 3-2 on Matt Fielder’s homer in the bottom of the third inning, but Molina authored his first big fly to make it 4-2 in the top of the fourth.

In the fifth inning after a two-out walk by Oxnevad, Julio Mateo came to the mound and Molina went yard again to make it 6-2.

Pulaski added another run in the sixth inning on a passed ball. Welfrin Mateo led the Yankees with three hits.

Matt Fielder had two hits for the Cardinals. Oxnevad allowed five hits and five runs, four earned, in 4 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out five.