Walkoff single lifts Bluefield over Cards

Jesus Severino came through with a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to life the Jays (35-27) to a 9-8 victory over the Cards (37-26). The two teams ended up with a combined 28 hits in the back-and-forth contest.

After falling behind 8-6 in the bottom of the eighth, Joshua Lopez came through with a two-run homer in the top of the ninth to tie the game at eight. But Severino's big hit off Johnson City reliever Anthony Shew spelled the end of the line for the Cards.

Andrew Knizner homered twice for Johnson City and drove in three runs. Knizner finished 4-for-4 and now has six home runs on the season. Lopez had a pair of hits for Johnson City while Hunter Newman drove in two runs and Luis Bandes connected on a solo homer.

The two teams will continue their series tonight at 6:05.