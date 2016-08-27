Twins edge past Greeneville to notch Appy League win

Wells (5-2) turned in six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and two walks. Colton Davis contributed two shutout innings before Patrick McGuff came on in the ninth and retired the Astros in order to record his ninth save of the season.

In terms of offense, the Twins (35-28) got all they needed on a sacrifice fly to center by Ariel Montesino in the top of the fifth that scored Caleb Hamilton with the only run of the game.

Patrick Sandoval (2-3) was the hard-luck loser for Greeneville. Sandoval allowed just one run on four hits in five innings. Diongenes Almengo came on and threw four hitless innings of relief for Greeneville (30-33), but the Astros were unable to manufacture any offense.

The two teams will continue their three-game series on Sunday at Pioneer Park at 6 p.m.