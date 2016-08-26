Kranson homer gives Twins win over Burlington

The win kept Appalachian League playoff hopes alive for the Twins (33-28), who are three games back of first-place Johnson City and four games ahead of Greeneville in the West Division. Elizabethton closes out the regular season with a six-game, home-and-away series with third-place Greeneville (30-32) on Saturday.

Kranson's homer came after the Twins broke a 5-5 tie in the eighth on a two-out double by Andre Jernigan. Burlington (37-23), the East Division leaders, answered with an RBI double by Chris DeVito in the top of the ninth to tie it up again.

Appy League player of the year Alex Kirilloff drove in four runs for the Twins on Friday on two-run triple in the third and a two-run homer in the fifth. Shane Carrier also had two hits and scored a run for Elizabethton.

Twins reliever Patrick McGuff got the win, improving to 2-0. He allowed one run on three hits in 1 2/3 innings. Starter Miguel de Jesus gave up two runs on six hits in four innings and Hector Lujan gave up three runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Nicky Lopez and Boo Vazquez homered for the Royals. Kort Peterson had three hits and scored three runs, while DeVito drove in two and scored once on three hits.