Cards clinch playoff berth

DeAndre Asbury-Heath's sacrifice fly in the 10th inning gave the Cards the winning run in a wild 8-7 victory over the Bristol Pirates Friday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

Johnson City earned a postseason berth despite committing seven errors.

Bryce Denton's two-run double in the bottom of the 10th inning tied the game at 7-7 after the Cards appeared to have thrown it away with shoddy defense in the top of the inning. Denton also hit a two-run homer in the seventh to begin an earlier rally.

The victory clinched at least second place in the Appalachian League's West Division for Johnson City. The top two teams in each division make the postseason.

The Cards appeared ready to wait another night before clinching after falling behind 3-0 as Victor Fernandez's two-run homer had keyed a three-run third for the Pirates.

Then Johnson City's fortunes took a turn for the better in the seventh. Denton's two-run homer cut the deficit to one, and J. R. Davis and Shane Billings hit conscutive run-scoring singles to give the Cards their first lead of the night. Billings later scored on a passed ball, making it 5-3.

As the Cards were within two outs of clinching, Bristol's Yoel Gonzalez tied it up with a two-run double in the ninth inning. Bristol's rally came thanks to four Johnson City errors in the 10th inning.

Four Johnson City pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts.

Next up for Johnson City is trying to claim the division championship. With six games to go, they hold a three-game lead on second-place Elizabethton. Greeneville is in third, four games behind Elizabethton for the final playoff spot.

The Cardinals will be trying to win the Appalachian League championship for the 10th time. Included in that total are titles in 2010, '11 and '14.

The playoffs begin on Saturday, Sept. 3.