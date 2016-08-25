Cards rally for win over Bristol

Down 6-4, the Cards plated three runs in the seventh. Knizner drew a bases-loaded walk for one, and Joshua Lopez reached on a throwing error that plated J.R. Davis and Caleb Lopes for the game-winner.

Estarlin Arias pitched the final two inings for the save, limiting Bristol to two hits and striking out one.

Johnson City remained atop the Appy League West, improving to 35-25 with a 2 1/2-game lead over Elizabethton. Third-place Greeneville also won Thursday and is 6 1/2 back.

The Cards trailed 5-1 after four innings Thursday. Knizner hit a two-run single and Matt Fiedler drew the first bases-loaded walk of the night that scored DeAndre Asbury-Heath.

Davis had three hits and scored two runs, and Lopes scored twice.

Johnson City starter Ramon Santos allowed five runs on five hits over six innings with four strikeouts in the no-decision. Leland Tilley got the win, tossing the top of the seventh to improve to 2-0. He allowed one run on three hits.