E-Twins come up short against Burlington

Chris DeVito hit a two-out single in the sixth that plated two runs for Burlington. The Royals scored two others runs and loaded the bases prior to DeVito’s hit on three walks and a hit batter.

Burlington led 4-3 going into the sixth, scoring one run apiece in the first four innings. Kort Peterson hit an inside-the-park home run in the first and Gabriel Cancel led off the third with a homer.

Chase Livington hit an RBI single in the second and Jonathan McCray doubled in the go-ahead run in the fourth.

Elizabethton starter Alex Schick was charged with the loss, giving up six runs on five hits in five innings. He struck out five and walked four.

Ben Rortvedt had three hits for the Twins, including an RBI single in the second. Elizabethton’s other two runs came in the third. Ariel Montesino led off a double and Caleb Hamilton brought him home in the next at-bat on a double of his own. After a pair of strikeouts, Shane Carrier, who had two hits in the game, doubled to plate Hamilton.

The loss keeps the Twins (33-27) in second place in the West Division behind the Johnson City Cardinals (35-25). Third-place Greeneville also lost Wednesday and is seven games back.