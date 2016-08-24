Three errors cost Cards against Bristol

That turned out to be the difference as the Pirates escaped with a 6-5 victory over the Appalachian League West Division leading Johnson City Cardinals. With the game tied at 3 in the top of the sixth, the Pirates took full advantage of three Johnson City errors, using some aggressive baserunning to plate three runs before holding on for dear life in the ninth.

“We always talk about it — pitching and defense,” said Johnson City manager Chris Swauger. “It wasn’t great tonight, but three errors in an inning, that’s just tough.

“In this league, defense like that is going to happen sometimes. These guys are young and they make mistakes. It’s just a teaching moment.”

Bristol got things started in the top of the fourth inning with a two-out, two-run single by Victor Fernandez. The Pirates followed that up with another run in the top of the sixth, which came on a two-out RBI single by Jhoan Herrerra to push their lead to 3-0.

Meanwhile, Bristol starter Nicholas Economos did a masterful job of keeping the red-hot Cardinals in check. Economos came into Wednesday’s game with a 1-5 record and an ERA of 6.99, but he was able to pitch around some trouble and shut out the Cards through five innings. The big righty scattered six hits, struck out five batters and issued just one walk.

Once Economos was pulled, Johnson City wasted little time tying up the game. After Andrew Knizner singled and Joshua Lopez drew a walk off of Bristol reliever Geoff Hartlieb, Bryce Denton launched his third home run of the year over the left-field fence to knot the score at 3.

But the jolt of momentum Denton’s blast provided proved to be short-lived. Three Johnson City errors opened the door for the Pirates, who took full advantage by plating three runs to take a 6-3 lead.

Still, the disastrous frame wasn’t enough to sink Johnson City. The Cards rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth on an RBI single by Caleb Lopes and a run-scoring double by Matt Fiedler. Johnson City actually had the tying run standing on third base when Bristol reliever Jordan Jess finally induced a flyball to end the game.

Even though his squad came up short, Swauger was pleased with the way his players responded.

“After we made those errors, the guys came out and shut them down and then we made a good push in the ninth,” he said.

Denton had a monster game for Johnson City, going 4-for-4 with a double to go along with his three-run shot. Lopes cranked out three hits and drove in a run while Fidler had two hits and an RBI.

Hartlieb (4-1) may have blown a save opportunity by surrendering Denton’s homer, but he stayed in and earned the win while Jess picked up his sixth save of the season.

Ian Oxnevad had a strong start for the Cardinals, allowing just two earned runs on 10 hits in 5 2-3 innings of work.