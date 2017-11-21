Downtown Elizabethton Celebrates Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday is a nationwide event that celebrates the importance of small businesses in the national and the local economy. The Elizabethton Downtown Business Association and the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce have joined together to celebrate the shopping event in Elizabethton this Saturday.

Many of the stores will have special sales, with some merchandise marked off by 25 percent. There will also be some special goodies and other promotions.

There is even a special promotion tying several of the stores together, with a reward of a free coffee or chocolate at the Coffee Company.

Chamber of Commerce Director Tonya Stevens said stores will be giving out special shopping bags for the occasion that have a passport inside. By getting a total of eight stamps on the passport, shoppers can redeem it for the hot drink at the Coffee Company.

Stevens said stamps can be obtained at the following stores:

• Big John’s Closeouts.

• Blue River Studios.

• Cannon’s Fine Home Furnishings.

• Cottage Boutique.

• Crazy Creek Co-op.

• Fetterolf’s.

• His Space.

• Lady Bug Cottage & Antiques.

• Lingerfelt Drug and Gift Shop.

• Ritchie’s Furniture & Appliances.

• Simple Blessings General Store.

• The Dressing Room.