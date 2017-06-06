Model A Restorers to join in Heritage Museum benefit

In addition to more than a dozen vintage 1928-1931 automobiles to be displayed on the grounds of the sister museums, the afternoon will include live, old-time bluegrass and railroading music and a grilled hot dog lunch.

Admission is free. Meals will be $5 and include a hot dog, chips and a drink And two museum tours for the price of one will be available for $4 for adults and $2 for children. All proceeds will go to the museums’ upkeep and programming.

Model A Restorers club member Mike McIntosh said about a dozen club members and their families, including President Karen Simmering of Greeneville, will arrive at the museums in their Model As about noon.

Festivities will start at 1 and continue through 5 p.m. Lunch will be available throughout the afternoon.

Museum curator Martha Erwin said Unicoi County Road Superintendent Terry Haynes has volunteered to man the grill. And “back by popular demand,” the Art Lang & Friends band, which performed at the museums’ season opening festivities in early May, will provide the music.

The group features Lang on fiddle, claw hammer banjo, guitar, autoharp and harmonica, Peggy Holtsaw on vocals and doghouse bass, and Charles Aldridge on guitar.

Located adjacent to the Erwin National Fish Hatchery at 529 Federal Hatchery Road, the Heritage Museum is housed in a three-story, turn-of-the-century home that once served as the residence and office of the hatchery’s superintendent.

Today the museum showcases the county’s history in nine themed rooms furnished and maintained by community organizations, including the hatchery office, a parlor, a dining room elaborately set with Blue Ridge Pottery, an early 1900s kitchen, a quilt room, a hunting room and a row of miniature Main Street storefronts on home’s third floor,

Located adjacent to the Heritage Museum, the Clinchfield Railroad Museum was constructed in replica of Unicoi County’s former Fishery Train Depot and houses a collection of artifacts illustrating the history Clinchfield Railroad around which the town of Erwin was built.

Other attractions on the museum grounds include a one-room schoolhouse, a nature trail, a trackside picnic pavilion.

The museums are open from 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, May through October. Group tours and facilities rentals are available. Tours may be scheduled or more information may be obtained by calling 423-743-9449 or 423-743-8923.

