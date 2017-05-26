Ready for summer weather? Let the fun begin this Memorial Day weekend

Rotary Park Splash Pad

1001 N. Broadway St., Johnson City

The Boundless Playground addition to Rotary Park opened last month for the first time. Open through Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. every day, the playground includes equipment for individuals of all ages and physicalities. On Saturday at 10 a.m., the playground’s much anticipated splash pad opens for the summer. Wide splash ramps for wheelchair accessibility and special features for those with visual and hearing impairments are a part of the fun.

Legion Street Pool

111 Legion St., Johnson City

Open from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day, the pool is open all day through the summer. On Monday through Saturday, free swim is open from 10 a.m. - 5:45 p.m. On Sundays, the pool opens at 1 p.m. On Aug. 4-31, the pool will only be open on Saturdays and Sundays only due to school’s startup.

Wetlands Water Park

1523 TN-81 Truck, Jonesborough

Opening Saturday, the park includes water slides (big and small), splash pads, a wading pool, an open pool and a lazy river. Floating tubes for the pool and lazy river are $4 rentals. Hours are Monday - Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 - 6 p.m. Swimming lessons and season passes are available. General admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children and seniors. Tickets are half price after 3 p.m.

Roan Mountain State Park

527 TN-143, Roan Mountain

To celebrate the holiday, the pool will be opening on Memorial Day. This venue includes a snack bar and Mini-Bob’s, which serves burgers, hot dogs, ice and more. Diving boards and a wading pool is included with on site wifi access. Admission is $5 per person and $3 for cabin and camping guests From Wednesday - Saturday, the pool is open from 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. and Sundays from 1 - 7 p.m. The pool is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays except on July 4.

David Crockett Birthplace State Park

1245 Davy Crockett Park Road, Limestone

Inside state park is a swimming pool for visitors. With diving boards, a lounging area and a wading pool for small children, the park pool provides all of the fun. The pool opens May 27 with times on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesdays and Thursdays to 6 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays are closed, except on holidays. Sundays are open from noon - 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 for ages 3 and up.

Warriors Path State Park, Kingsport

490 Hemlock Road, Kingsport

The state park’s pool will be open Saturday with hours from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 12 - 6 p.m. on Sundays. The pool is closed Monday and Tuesday, except for holidays. Admission is $5 per person and $2.50 for camping guests. The park is also hosting a special five-day event. From May 30 - June 4, free all-day events will be provided throughout the day, including hiking, walking trail, leaf art, meeting the owls, night hike to Sinking Waters wetland, beach searches, star-gazing, biking, campfire stories and other nature games.