More art coming to downtown Elizabethton

Two art initiatives have recently been announced that are focused on bringing art to downtown. One is an "Art Walk" scheduled for this month and the second is an art project that is a part of the Bartleby Project at Elizabethton High School.

A first of its kind “Art Walk” in downtown will be held on Friday, Sept 22, from 5-8 p.m. The walk is presented by downtown business Blue River Studio in conjunction with the Elizabethton Arts and Cultural Alliance (Elizaliance) and the Bonnie Kate Theater.

Patrons who attend the event can enjoy refreshments, enter a contest to win door prizes, see art demonstrations, and purchase art that will be for sale.

Street musicians will perform and a children’s chalk art area next to the Sweetsie Treats will be part of several free things going on. The Bonnie Kate Theater will have a children’s art show on exhibit inside the building, which will be open for the public so you can see how renovations are coming along at the historic theater

The town will be staying open late on that Friday so you can stroll down East Elk Avenue and enjoy visiting with the artists inside the stores. You can pick up your special “passport & map” at one of the participating merchants. Get all the artists to punch your passport and bring it to the Blue River Studio on Armed Forces Drive. There, the Elizabethton Arts and Cultural Alliance, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, will enter you to win one of three prize baskets.

The Bartleby Program at Elizabethton High School is part of a nationwide movement sponsored by the XQ Project to develop a 21st century school.

One of the first classes offered by the newly created Bartleby Program is a community improvement class. The school reports that one of the students in the class, Sarrah Eggers, is working with the Elizabethton Arts and Cultural Alliance and the Downtown Business Association to paint murals in downtown.

Fundraising efforts will soon get underway to obtain money for supplies and paints. The students plan to begin two murals very soon, and they hope to fill the downtown area with murals.