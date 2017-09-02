Film Shooters Collective set to hold exhibit Sept. 10

On Sunday, Sept. 10, from 1-4 p.m., the Film Shooters Collective will hold its opening event for the free photography exhibit “Shot on Film: The Best of FSC” at the Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room, East Main Street, allowing visitors a chance to see photos from talented photographers from across the world. The event will also feature live music from Scotty Melton, Michael Cody and Rob Russell.

The exhibit, which runs until Sept. 30, will feature photos from 50 FSC member-artists, according to a recent news release.

According to Johnson City resident Ruby Berry, curator and executive administrator, the collective formed in 2012 to bring people together from all over the world to build a community that provided both education and artistic opportunities for up-and-coming photographers.

The group, which includes over about 120 members worldwide, will also hold other exhibits at the same time, including its London exhibit, “The Photographic Portrait” and an exhibit in Portland titled “Black and White.”

“We do weekly and monthly online curations and have had FSC ‘photowalks’ all over the globe. Last year, we hosted an exhibition in conjunction with the Revela-T Festival and had our first group exhibit in St. Louis, Missouri,” she said. “Most importantly, we have truly built a creative community where members help and support each other.”

Inspired by the last show, Berry said the group felt the need to showcase the members’ best works.

“The ‘Best of FSC’ show covers a lot of ground, artistically speaking. There were no parameters given, and so the show has a little bit of everything,” she said. “While it was a somewhat daunting task to work these 50 disparate works into one cohesive exhibit, it really all came together so beautifully — much like the collective itself.

“I think we have put together something really special, and the opening event will be a celebration of both the FSC and the idea of creative communities, generally.”

To learn more about the FSC, visit www.filmshooterscollective.com or its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FilmShootersCollective.