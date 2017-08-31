'Breaking the Silence' exhibit reception to be held Friday at Tipton Gallery

The exhibit, which will remain open until Sept. 13, will feature works by individuals in the community who have been affected by sexual violence and abuse.

"Breaking the Silence" is organized by the ETSU Office of Professional Development in collaboration with the university's Women's Resource Center, Department of Art and Design and Slocumb Galleries.

Admission will be free, and donations toward scholarship funds for the upcoming “Escape from Rape: A Cultural Change” conference at the Millennium Center are welcome, according to a recent news release.

This conference, which will be held on Sept. 15, is designed to train and educate participants in the prevention of and response to sexual assault and in advocacy and treatment for victims.

Conference registration is $85 for the public and $55 for students.