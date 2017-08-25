Toe River Valley exhibit in Burnsville

Artist Doug Sudduth has been photographing the river for 13 years. He proposed the collaborative exhibit that will feature the works of the Blue Ridge Fine Arts Guild, Penland School of Crafts, and the Toe River Watershed Partnership that teaches students in Mitchell and Yancey counties about their watershed and their responsibilities to preserve the delicate ecosystem.

“The Toe River is one of the defining, natural elements of our region,” says Toe River Arts executive director, Denise Cook. “We were very interested in this project that brought together so many groups and individuals to share its history, fragility, and importance to our region.”

The exhibitions will include local painters, photographers and three-dimensional artists as well as the works of children who have created art based on their own day-to-day experiences seeing across, dipping their toes into, or throwing a line from the bank of the Toe River.

On Wednesday, Toe Cane Watershed Coordinator, Lauren Street, will be at the Burnsville Gallery from 4 to 5 p.m. with salamanders and a watershed enviroscape for a hands-on experience for all ages. Visitors will be able to view Toes in the Toe murals, produced as part of the Watershed’s annual science festival at each site.

During the closing reception in Burnsville, Gary Peeples with United States Fish and Wildlife Service will give an informative and interesting watershed overview.

“Toe River Valley” is for anyone who wants to experience the beauty of the Toe River through the eyes of the artists who live, work, and create near the banks of one of the oldest rivers in the world.

A reception is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m.The public is invited to come and share a glass of wine and conversation.

Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information, call 828-682-7215 or visit www.toeriverarts.org.