Meet your neighbor: Paul Zanoni's not just another brick in the wall

Zanoni’s been a mason for more than a decade, a trade he learned after pushing papers for a construction firm before realizing fewer companies were needing papers pushed.

For the past five years, he’s laid bricks and block for the city.

On Friday, he worked alone in the Downtown Square parking lot, smoothing mortar on the new brick dumpster pad there. A couple of months ago, he rehabilitated a crumbling brick wall at the new King Commons park, where an artist is currently painting a mural.

“I’ve always worked on my own, even when I was working for someone else,” he said as he scrubbed loose mortar off the wall in front of him. “I get to be more of a perfectionist this way.”

Zanoni was born in Maine, near the sister towns of Rumford/Mexico, a paper mill community on the banks of the Androscoggin River.

“It’s no bigger than Blountville,” he said with a slight, but noticeable New England accent. “The only thing there was pulp and paper, so I knew if I didn’t want to work in the mills, I needed to get out of there.”

He landed a job in document management at Bechtel, a large company with projects in enough locations to allow him to travel and experience different places and cultures.

After marrying, he and his wife — now divorced — liked traveling, but once his first son came, then knew they needed to settle down.

They traveled through Kingsport because of her family ties, and Zanoni said he noticed the area was different.

“You know people say ‘It takes a village?’” he asked. “Well, that’s true, and we had a lot of help here raising the kids, because the community is always there for you. It’s just a great place to raise kids, and there so much civic pride.”

He’s lived in Northeast Tennessee for the past 15 years, and said he considers himself an “Appalachian castaway.”

Both of Zanoni’s sons graduated from Sullivan South. The eldest is now a nurse practitioner in the Seattle area, and his youngest starts his senior year at the University of Tennessee this month.

One day, Zanoni said he might go back and finish his undergraduate degree and be “one of those old guys finishing school with a bunch of kids.”

But for now, he’s happy with masonry.

“I like it a lot,” he said. “I took for granted what it takes to build something like this, but now that I do it …”

The varying projects needed in the city give him an array of tasks and opportunities, like the dumpster pad and the century-old wall.

“There’s a big, wide-open world of masonry out there,” he said with a smile before turning back to his work.