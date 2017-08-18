Get a taste of Celtic culture at the Harvest Craft Bazaar

According to a press release from the Celtic Society, the Bazaar will include “specialized and unique” handmade arts and crafts, as well as other homegrown “goodies.” President Tim Morris said everything showcased by the vendors at the event must be authentic and homemade.

“Everything there will be handmade crafts. There’s also going to be some traditional food,” Morris said.

In addition to food and crafts, there will be entertainment at the event. Jonas Mitchell and Josh Laws will be doing presentations on traditional broadsword Scottish martial arts with the Historical European Martial Arts group along with Raven Wodin, who will also be showcasing demonstrations in “primitive combat.” For kids who attend, Jillian Jansson aka “Hula Hoop girl” will present and demonstrate her hula hoop skills with adults and children in the children’s area.

For more information on the festival or how to get involved as a vendor, check out their website at www.uetcs.org or contact them at uetncelticsociety@gmail.com.