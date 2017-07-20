At the Tennessee Press Association’s annual awards banquet, the staff at the Press brought home 21 awards in their group, including the award for general excellence.

Twenty-one different reporters, editors, graphic designers and other staff members were chosen by the TPA for accolades.

The news, sports and layout teams won first place for education reporting, sports coverage, investigative reporting and makeup and appearance; second place for sports writing, sports photography, best website, community lifestyles section, local features, editorials, public service and breaking news; third for business coverage, personal humor column and news reporting; fourth for feature photography and investigative reporting; and fifth for graphics and illustrations, special section and headline writing.

“The Opioid War,” a special report from the Press on the impact of the opioid epidemic and local efforts to treat it, was named for the top investigative reporting award.

The Herald & Tribune, the Press’ sister weekly newspaper in Jonesborough, won a first place award for investigative reporting

An independent team of judges from Press Association member publications from another state evaluated entries submitted by newspapers across Tennessee. Entries were limited to content published in 2016.

The Johnson City Press competes in Group IV, newspapers with a combined weekly circulation between 50,001 and 200,000.