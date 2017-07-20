Ian Brownlee recently started work on a mural at the King Creek basin next to Atlantic Ale House in downtown Johnson City after the City Commission voted to commission the project. As he diligently continued his painting in the blistering heat earlier this week, he said he was happy to help bring more color to the area.

The theme of Brownlee’s mural is “the wildlife of East Tennessee.” According to Brownlee, much of his public murals are centered around wildlife, but his canvas paintings usually have a different feel to them.

“I’ve been painting forever — since I was a little kid. I’ve done a lot of wildlife, and a lot of stuff for Mission Hospital, and most of my stuff has been animals,” Brownlee said. “I also like to do a lot of narrative paintings of people based on mythology.”

He said the piece at the developing park at King Creek basin doesn’t have a title yet, but he would like to get some input from others.

“There’s no title, but we might have a contest to let someone from town come up with that,” Brownlee said.

Brownlee has painted dozens of murals in Georgia, Oregon, California and North Carolina, but much of the work that Brownlee is known for is his work in Asheville, which caught the eye of Johnson City Public Art Committee Chair Elvis Kee. Kee said he was impressed with his portfolio, which included some similar murals in the River District, where Brownlee recently finished contributing to a mural at Burners and Barbecue, an annual event where artists collaborate on a large piece.

Brownlee would like to see more of this type of art in Johnson City, where he said there is a lot of potential. He said he is already noticing some emerge.

“What I’ve noticed is a lot of the business designs, like right here behind Atlantic Ale House, their design is basically a mural,” Brownlee said. “I just think Johnson City has so many great places for murals.”

A year ago, the Committee asked folks from across the country to submit their designs for the new mural before narrowing their choice to Brownlee.

Kee said he is excited to continue encouraging artists like Brownlee to bring more public art to the downtown area. He said it would be wonderful to see Johnson City add more public murals, much like what is seen in towns like Asheville, which has gained a reputation for its public art.

To Kee, it’s important for people to appreciate art, which is something that instills a sense of community pride. He added that the murals are “not graffiti,” and that they should be treated as something positive and artistic.

After noticing positive reactions from residents in response to other pieces of public art, such as the sculptures at the intersection of University Parkway and State of Franklin, he said he hopes to showcase more of the work that artists like Brownlee create.

“I think we have the possibility to do three to five. I’d like to see them on larger walls, or other sites that have big open spaces,” Kee said. “Those could be powerful images.”

To see more of Brownlee’s work in Asheville and beyond, check out his website at www.Ianbrownlee.com.