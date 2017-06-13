Watauga Valley Art League Annual Summer Show will be at Sycamore Shoals

This multi-media exhibit is two art shows in one, the 14th Annual Judged Show and the 22nd Annual Watauga Valley Art League Member Show. The public is invited to the reception and to enjoy the art show all month.

The art show opens on Sunday, June 25 from 1:30-4 p.m. for a Meet-the-Artist and awards reception.

The show features the art of about 25 members of the league, Their work is in oils, watercolors, acrylic, stained glass and other mediums.

The league is open to artists and lovers and promoters of art. Various groups of artists, such as a watercolor group, acrylic group and others get together weekly to paint.

More information about the league can be obtained by coming to the reception and meeting the artists.