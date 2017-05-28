ETSU student uses pots to define line between art, functionality

The third-year MFA student saw Reece Museum as the perfect space for his thesis exhibition, “Indirect Measure.”

The exhibit featured Boismenu’s sculptures, created from ceramic pots. Despite his relatively recent introduction to ceramics in 2011, Boismenu explored the claim that ceramics is defined as craft and is, therefore, separate from art.

“My work explores abstract expressionism through the assemblage of traditional utilitarian pots,” Boismenu said. “I use the ceramic vessel as the basic component in my sculptures because of its universal familiarity as an object, as well as its diverse material tradition able to produce a range of basic compositional elements. As sculptural objects, the assemblages stand as abstractions of time.”

For Boismenu, time is a very important component of his exhibit.

The name “Indirect Measure” refers to the theme of time as well. A chart of tally marks accompanies three of the five pieces in the exhibit, noting how much time was needed in creating each of the pots and sculptures. Similarly, Boismenu recognizes the use of regularity of the production process as a rough metric to assess time.

“There’s three main pieces, and the tally marks on the wall are essentially the labels for these pieces,” Exhibition Coordinator Spenser Brenner said. “What is a really important concept, from what I understand, is that time is a huge part of his work. In a lot of cases, each individual pot is one mark. Then at the same time, he put ‘at three minutes’ to show the amount of time it was fired.”

The exhibit has been open since May 8 and will conclude June 2.

However, Boismenu hasn’t actually been present for majority of the exhibit’s run. The ETSU student has spent the past week in Spannocchia, Italy, for a study abroad trip. There, Boismenu is working on a Tuscan farm and villa as he learns about sustainable agricultural practices. He also hopes to see the origins and social history of ceramics while abroad.

As for his MFA thesis, Boismenu doesn’t think he has done as well as he hoped. To complete his thesis, he must exhibit his work and provide oral and written defense of the work as art.

However, others seem to view his exhibit as a success.

“[The exhibit] has been received well by the public, especially with the campus essentially closing down,” Brenner said. “So far, the people who have seen it have been really impressed. Nick really does have a grasp on ceramics. You see him taking the simple form of a pot or a vase and creating sculpture out of that.

“At the same time, he’s keeping the feel of ceramics. That’s an interesting take and it's something that a lot of people have been surprised by.”

Although Boismenu originally majored in psychology at the University of South Carolina, after becoming interested in ceramics he has bloomed in his artistic journey. In fact, Boismenu attributes his success in ceramics to ceramic artist and University of South Carolina Head of Ceramics Virginia Scotchie.

“She encouraged me to experiment and allowed me to make the mistakes that led me to understand ceramics as a material,” Boismenu said.

Brenner said Boismenu started like a typical ceramicist, making cups as a functional form and historically traditional. But after he was asked where the line is between art and functionality when he says he made a beautiful cup, he found difficulty in proving that.

“I think this is where he is in his artistic and academic journey, so he decided to say ‘well, I’m really good at this, so how about I use that to build something more’,” Brenner said. “He is constantly experimenting. I saw him make (a pot sculpture) that looked like a human. But in two years time, his work will probably not look anything like this.”

Regardless of how he does on his thesis, Boismenu has his sights set on the future. Right now he is working on finding the next residency or location where he can continue to explore ceramics and new ways to use 10,000-year-old ideas.

“I suppose the future, for me, is largely based on the response I get from the viewer and ceramic community at large,” Boismenu said. “I am currently submitting my work to as many juried exhibitions and residency opportunities as I can, in the hope that people will gain insight into ceramics, but more importantly, insight into the nature of art and the art object.”