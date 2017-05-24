But this one is special: It’s in memory of the studio’s late director, Susan Pace-White.

Pace-White, who headed City Youth Ballet for about 25 years, died in January after a sudden illness. Her daughter, Cassandra White, and son, Sean Foster, took over running the studio and have been preparing a program full of their mother’s favorite songs and dances in her memory, titled “I Love You All.”

“That was her thing she’d say,” White said before rehearsal earlier this week. “She’d say, ‘I love you all, but you need to point your toes,’ or ‘I love you all, but you need to fix your turnout.’ ”

The program opens with a tribute to Pace-White’s appearance on the children’s TV show, Howdy Doody, and the program continues with a mishmash of different dances and some original choreography including a Celtic piece, “Snow White & Rose Red” and “Carmen,” and ends with a performance set to her favorite song, “American Pie.”

About 75 students will perform during the hour-and-a-half long program.

Pace-White was born into a family of dancers and began teaching when she was 14 years old. She took up dancing from her mother, and Pace-White passed on her passion for ballet to her daughter in turn.

She took over direction of the studio in 1993 and continued teaching and running the studio until she got sick in November, and White took over production of The Nutcracker on the fly.

Foster and White recall what a beautiful dancer she was, and how she gave up a professional ballet career to be a dance teacher instead.

“She always said that’s what God called her to do,” Foster said.

The showtimes for “I Love You All” will be at 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Gregory Center at Milligan College. Tickets are $14 per person and free for children small enough to sit in their guardian’s lap.

