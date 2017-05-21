Local student wins big at world Irish Dance competition

At 14, Cameron is a student at Liberty Bell Middle School and about to enter Science Hill High School. His father, Steven, was in the military, so Cameron spent a good chunk of his life overseas. While living in Germany, his sister started taking Irish dance lessons, and while she quit lessons after a couple of years, Cameron latched onto them and never stopped dancing.

And last year, he competed in the world competition — or feis — and his team claimed first place.

Cameron and his family travel from Johnson City to Atlanta for his lessons at Drake School of Irish Dance. At first, Cameron was the first understudy for the 16-dancer team, but after a team member had to drop out, he was on track as a member of a world-class team.

Dancers came from all over the nation to be a part of the team — some drove from as far away as Texas once a month for rehearsal in Atlanta for about a year leading up to the competition in Dublin Ireland. They competed against a team from Brazil and eventually took home first place after months of hard work and sacrifice.

“It's worth it because you see the work that they put in and you're talking sometimes seven, eight hours a day that they're dancing,” his father, Steven Freeman, said. “They work hard and the expectations are high for them.”

Cameron also won the regional competition for his solo dancing, and competed in the solo division for the world competition. Although he didn’t place in the solo division, he said it was an experience he was glad to have and gives him the drive to continue practicing.

Since Irish dancing in a group requires more intricate techniques and choreography, Cameron said he prefers solo work because the footwork can be more flashy and difficult with just one person on the stage. But he does say that dancing in a group has its perks.

“In the beginning a lot of us hadn't met each other that well, but what was really great is throughout the whole (experience) we became like a little family by the end of it,” he said.

Through Irish dancing, Cameron has gotten to travel all around the nation and Europe. He’s visited Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and England, and he has a competition to attend later this year in New Orleans. He said he’s not sure where he wants to take dancing in the future, but said for now he’s content to keep stepping on the stage.

The five-hour drive to practice and the time he has to take away from school for competitions can be taxing, and it has made for some difficult choices so far. The school has been supportive about Cameron’s dancing, he said, despite all the makeup work and sacrifices of other sports and activities to pursue it.

“It was a big decision, but I think I made the right choice,” he said.

