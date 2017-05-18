Rise Up! mural to make an impact

Designed by professional artist Mary Nees and painted by Nees and eight contributing artists, the mural has been more than a year in the making. It was completed Thursday with a special flourish: handprints stamped along its skirt by the children for whom it was created.

Nees said the work incorporates 10 core values emphasized by the Rise Up! program with portraits of Rise Up! children who served as avatars for those values, and images from the Bible stories from which the values are drawn.

Nees called the children’s handprints a grand finale for what has been a long labor of love.

Funding for the mural came in a grant from the local Mooneyham Family Foundation, and representatives of the Mooneyham family were on hand Thursday to see the results.

“Gorgeous” was the word Mary Craig Mooneyham Hart used when asked for her thoughts. “I did not realize it was going to be of this magnitude.”

Hart’s husband Leighton was equally pleased. He said the foundation invests in opportunities to impact lives. And he saw great potential for the Rise Up! mural to make that impact.

“A mural like this is not only a beautiful work of art,” he said. “Some child may walk down this hallway and be impressed by something they see that will impact their life forever.”

