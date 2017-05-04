Local retailer preps for Free Comic Book Day on Saturday

And this year will be no different as most local retailers have already began prepping for the onslaught of enthusiastic readers eager to participate in Free Comic Book Day.

On Thursday, John Stone, owner of Mountain Empire Comics in Johnson City, was already sorting and organizing the various titles, like Guardians of the Galaxy, Wonder Woman and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, scheduled to be handed out beginning at 8 a.m. at his store.

“I bet they’ll be 400 or 500 maybe, if we have that many show up. I really don’t know,” Stone said.

In previous years, Stone said lines of people awaiting their free books have zig-zagged in and out of his shop.

But if the comics are free, what does Stone and other local shop owners get out of the event?

Well, for one, only a select series of comics are free, not every issue in the store. The event lures people in the doors, increases interest in comics and engages new readers. Stone admits following the event, he usually sees a boost in business.

Also, all back issues inside Mountain Empire Comics will be on sale for $1, Stone said.

“With the sale and everything going on, it’s a good thing for our customers to get to know us. We’ll have new customers come in, as well,” Stone said. “Hopefully we can make some money off this. Now these (free) comics, we do have to buy. They’re not free (for us).”

Although he didn’t reveal the cost of each book, retailers do purchase the free books for a discounted price.

But for Stone, Free Comic Day is a worthwhile event that promotes reading.

“I taught elementary school for 12 years in Bristol, and I always promoted comic books through my classroom and gave comics away,” Stone said. “It’s really good for the kids. With these movies, there’s more and more kids coming in trying to find the characters they look up to.”

From children’s books like Barbie and Spongebob to more mature titles like Rick & Morty, a three-page long list inside Mountain Empire Comics represented each free comic that will be handed out.

The number of free titles has grown every year, with about 37 publishers now offering 50 exclusive comic book titles and editions. According to a press release, over 2,3000 comic book specialty retailers worldwide will give away over 5.7 million comics on Saturday.

Mountain Empire Comics has been a participant in Free Comic Book Day since the event’s inception in the early ‘00s.

Rain or shine, Mountain Empire will be hosting several vendors its parking lot at 1210 North Roan St. Many of the local vendors will be selling comics and toys, while some will be dressed in Wonder Woman attire and other cosplay costumes.

“At one time, we’ve got 20 people who will be here setting up, and it’s free to set up,” Stone said. “We’ll have little giveaways and stuff in here for the kids. At 3 p.m., if we have enough kids, we’ll have a costume contest.”

Other local stores participating in Free Comic Book Day include:

G2K Games, 2116 North Roan. St., Johnson City

G2K Games, 2003 North Eastman Road, Kingsport

Dewayne’s World Comics & Games, 457 East Sullivan Street, Kingsport

Mountain Empire Comics, 31 6th Street, Bristol, Tenn.

