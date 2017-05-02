King Commons park on track to open in late June, early July

Now, in just a month or two, the downtown district will welcome its second floodwater mitigation park — the first, Founders Park, opened in 2014.

While construction crews remained busy Tuesday morning moving dirt, erecting stone walls and framing sidewalks, Public Works Director Phil Pindzola said King Commons park is still on schedule to open by June or July.

In recent weeks, work crews have been split between building smaller walls in a semi-circular position around the plaza and completing work on a portion of the walkway nearest to King Street. Larger walls are also being built at points around the park’s path and behind Campbell’s Morrell Music.

“They still have one more big wall to put in, and they’ve started on that. Then they’re going to finish up the sidewalk (on the south side) probably this week. Then they have to fix where the culvert is and redo that,” Pindzola said while gazing across the future downtown park.

Pindzola said electrical work is still needed around the parcel, as well as the addition of more parking along Commerce and King streets.

“City crews will be in here probably next week (and they’ll be) starting on the streetscape,” Pindzola said. “We’ll be working over here (on Commerce Street) to get all power lines and all the utilities underground.”

Once city crews complete the electrical work on Commerce Street, the process will begin along West King Street.

One of the final touches to the park will be repaving some parts of the street and the addition of 45 to 60 roadside parking spots, with the number roughly split between King and Commerce streets.

In late October, the City Commission approved a nearly $1.6 million bid from Thomas Construction to begin work on the project, which included removing existing culverts, installing new ones and leveling the 3-acre plot to begin forming sidewalks and walkways.

Acquiring the land, designing the park, engineering and grading has cost the city about $1.3 million.

One trademark of the park will be its glowing walkways, created with blueish-green Van Gogh iridescent materials that absorb sunlight during the day and glow at night.

Another colorful aspect of King Commons will be a large wildlife mural painted on a wall near Atlantic Ale House. The Public Art Committee will commission Asheville-based artist Ian Brownlee $12,000 for the project.

On Tuesday, Public Works employees were completing repairs on the mural wall and sealing it before Brownlee begins his work.

Not only will the project create an aesthetically pleasing park, but flooding in the district will be alleviated after King Creek is tied into the old Brush Creek route, now fitted with larger drainage piping.

Local businesswoman Kim Schneider, who owns the nearby SPC Manufacturing, is especially pleased with how the park is coming together.

“I’m just really excited about it. I personally use Founders (Park) every day, and I’m sure it’s going to be the same affect here at King Commons,” said Schneider.

“I just like to be outside and the best part is, it’s not only enjoyable for us now, but it solves such a huge problem (in flooding) that we’ve had forever.”

Once open, Schneider said the park’s assets, including flood mitigation, will likely benefit the surrounding buildings and spread to downtown as a whole.

“No doubt, property values will probably increase. The city will reap the benefits of investing,” Schneider said.

“Once the infrastructure is done and it seems like a safe investment, you’ll see investors come. And that’s what’s happening. Beforehand, having the threat of a flood zone, you had a lot of extra things and expenses to worry about.”

Schneider is spearheading the fundraising campaign for the former U-Haul sign adjoining King Commons park.

In early February, the Johnson City Development Authority approved a preliminary design that incorporates Johnson City’s railroad history with an outline that resembles the front of a locomotive.

Schneider and supporters have already secured more than $30,000 in donations and pledges for the sign’s restoration. The total project is estimated to cost $86,098.

Donations for the sign can be made via PayPal by visiting www.downtownjc.com/landmark. For more information, call 423-202-3510.

