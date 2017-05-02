Historic Zoning Commission withdraws mural discussion from Wednesday's agenda

On Tuesday, the commission announced it would postpone discussing changes to a mural ban put in place last year for the downtown historic district. The proposed changes were originally scheduled to be heard during Wednesday’s meeting.

The commission initially planned to vote on whether to alter language so the downtown design guidelines apply only to street-front building facades.

Some city officials hoped the Historic Zoning commissioners would enact the change to allow a mural in the breezeway between the Downtown Square parking lot and West Main Street.

The canopy covering the breezeway is scheduled to be demolished in the coming weeks. The Public Art Committee is hoping to gain approval from the Historic Zoning Commission to create a mural of a large butterfly or a chalkboard element along one of the walls in the alleyway.

In February 2016, the Historic Zoning Commission voted in favor of new design guidelines that banned murals altogether in Johnson City’s downtown historic district. The commission made the decision to ban murals rather than regulate content due to potential future lawsuits.

Matt Young, a city staff member for the commission and city planner, said the Historic Zoning Commission made the decision to postpone changing the guidelines so members could “further research the topic and the legal issues associated with it.”

Young said the commission will still meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Municipal and Safety Building. The only item on the agenda is a petitioner who lives on the Tree Streets who is attempting to gain approval to construct a porch.

Young said it’s unclear when the topic of changing the mural ban will be considered again by the commission.

