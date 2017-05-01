Historic Zoning Committee will consider changing mural restrictions

The commission will consider altering language so the Downtown Design Guidelines would only apply to street-front building facades, lifting mural restrictions on various passageways and walkways within the area.

“The proposed change reads, ‘These guidelines shall apply only to street-facing facades,’ ” Matthew Young, planner for the city of Johnson City and staff member on the committee, said.

“That’s really the only thing we’re considering, and that would open up a few areas to do some different things, like those breezeways and there might be an alleyway or two also that could be considered.”

During its April 20 meeting, the City Commission unanimously approved demolishing the canopy covering the breezeway between the Downtown Square parking lot and West Main Street. The estimated cost will run between $5,000 and $10,000.

If the Historic Zoning Commission approves altering the Downtown Design Guidelines, the breezeway would be open to potential artwork.

“If the commission were to change the wording in the document, then they wouldn’t really have any authority over that area,” Young said. “The Historic Zoning Commission would relinquish their control over it.”

The Johnson City Development Authority is pushing to transform the alleyway from its gloomy state to a more sociable gathering area.

Along with adding benches and new lighting fixtures, the Public Art Committee is looking to complete the transformation by possibly adding an “interactive one-dimensional” mural along one of the two walls.

Dianna Cantler, downtown development manager for the Washington County Economic Development Council, said the Public Art Committee is mulling two designs for the potential mural.

“The goal is to create this area that people are drawn to, to congregate, to build a community, to engage in conversation. This interactive art is one of those things we’ve identified draws (people), especially millennials,” Cantler said.

The first idea is a large butterfly, which would allow bystanders to stand in front of and appear like they’re wearing wings. Cantler said Franklin, Tennessee, has a similar mural in its downtown district.

“We thought that was really cool, and it went along with the pollinator gardens we created from the Johnson City Public Library through downtown and to East Tennessee State University,” Cantler said. “It really tied in very well with that.”

The other idea is a chalkboard-type design that would let downtown visitors jot down a collection of thoughts or phrases and answer questions posed on the wall.

“It could be like the ‘Before I die’ bucket list where people can write something on there they want to do before they die and it would be have a chalkboard element to it. Then it can get cleared off in a day or two,” Cantler said.

In February 2016, the Historic Zoning Commission voted 5-0 in favor of new guidelines that banned murals in the historic district altogether, but Commissioner Tony Street, who abstained from the vote, alluded that the guidelines were not set in stone.

“This is a snapshot in time," Street was quoted saying. "None of us will be up here forever. There will be other people who will be on this board. They may differ with the decision we make and this can change.”

The commission made the decision to ban all murals rather than regulate the content due to potential lawsuits.

Public Works Director Phil Pindzola said the demolition on the breezeway canopy will begin in the next couple weeks.

The Historic Zoning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Commission Chambers of the Municipal and Safety Building, 601 E. Main. St.

