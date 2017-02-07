The theater has partnered with the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library to provide acting classes for children from the ages of 8-13 years old. The program is called “Actin’ Out.” Its method is to “take a few fairy tales and kids with energy and there is a play in the making.”

The registration fee for each student is $25.

The budding thespians meet at the library every Tuesday from 4-5:30 p.m. The children are not only having fun and polishing their performance, the proceeds from the play will help with the renovation of the theater, which began showing movies in downtown Elizabethton in 1926, two years before talkies arrived.

Marcia Ross is the leader of the youth theater program. She is a retired teacher from Sullivan East High School and is the chairwoman of the Bonnie Kate restoration project.

For the current production, 12 children are learning acting skills and also gaining self confidence. They are now in rehearsals for a fractured fairy tale called “Snow White and the Seven and a Half Dwarfs.” The matinee is scheduled for Saturday, March 25, at 3 p.m. Admission is $5.

For more information on the Bonnie Kate Youth Theater, call the library at 547-6360.