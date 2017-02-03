Mural selected for King Creek Basin

The Johnson City Public Art Committee began work to find art for the new park nearly two years ago. A subcommittee was formed specifically for this task, and members of the public were chosen at random to help make the final call from among 30 submissions nationwide.

Three finalists were named, and each received $500 for their proposals and presentations. Ian Brownlee, who represents Blue Spiral Gallery in Asheville, North Carolina, won the honor and will receive $12,000 for his efforts, Public Art Committee Chair Elvis Kee said Friday.

The rendition now being circulated has been superimposed on the wall.

“All the money came from private donations, and the final decision is not something that was self-imposed by a particular group,” Kee said. “The committee is hoping other companies and businesses will consider allowing murals on their wall, including the Johnson City Press.

“Everything in the mural either was or is indigenous the area. The artist has said in some meetings he is willing to make some accommodations, but what you’re seeing is likely 95 percent of what will be on the wall.”

City commissioners unanimously approved the work, but Brownlee, who was not immediately available for comment, has said it is not safe to apply the materials when temperatures are consistently below 45 degrees.

Public Works Department employees will repair and seal the wall before the art is placed. They then will return and apply another clear sealant.

The work currently is unnamed, and Kee said it is likely the public will play a part in that process as well.

Brownlee has an exhibition on view in Asheville through the end of 2017. He has painted dozens of murals in Georgia, Oregon, California, and North Carolina. He has served as an artist-in-residence for Asheville’s Mission Hospital system, where he completed a large series of murals. In 2009, he was selected as one of WNC magazine's artists “On The Verge,” and in 2013 he was featured in an exhibition at the Asheville Art Museum.

The artist is known for his whimsical and witty approach as well as his strong use of narrative, Kee said. His proposal for Johnson City’s first public art mural was a clear favorite among the mural committee and the selection panel.

“The artist incorporated many plants and animals in our area that are important to pollination, a key theme in the park,” he said. “He also included strong imagery of water in response to issues of water mitigation and conservation, another theme addressed in the overall park design.

“Brownlee’s design is colorful, layered and rich in iconography. It is full of stories and vignettes that will delight young and old alike. Brownlee says he especially loves to ‘create narratives that go beyond the decorative function of art, to connect with people of all ages.’ ”

Thomas Construction got the go-ahead to begin construction of the new park Dec. 26. The contract time period is for 180 days, which brings the estimated completion date to the end of June. Public Works Director Phil Pindzola said Friday the contractor has begun construction, including the demolition of the existing culverts, and will move into mass grading as weather permits.

City crews are currently working with all utilities to bring their overhead lines underground in and around the site. City crews also will begin adjoining street reconstruction, including King Street and Commerce Street, as weather permits.

Email Gary Gray at ggray@johnsoncitypress.com. Like Gary B. Gray on Facebook at www.facebook.com/garybgrayjcp. Follow him on Twitter @ggrayjcpress.