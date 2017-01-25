ETSU spring semester art events to begin today

A joint reception will be held today from 5-7 p.m. at the Carroll Reece Museum, 363 Stout Drive, ETSU campus, for three exhibits: “Parting Shots,” featuring work by nationally-renowned photographer and retiring ETSU Department of Art & Design Professor Mike Smith; “Under the Influence,” featuring the work of ETSU alumni and former students of Smith; and “Somewhere Along the Line” by visiting faculty Joshua Dudley Greer.

The reception for “High Sign,” an homage by current ETSU students under the Student Photography Association to Smith, will be held Feb. 3 from 6-8 p.m. at the Tipton Gallery, 126 Spring St.

The ArtFact talk by Christian Rieben, visiting faculty at ETSU Department of Art & Design, and advisor of the Student Painting & Drawing Association, will be held Friday at 6 p.m. at Tipton Gallery. His exhibit “Heroic Painting” features large scale visual narratives inspired by mythology and painting as an art form.

The reception and artist’s talk for “Our State of the Union,” an exhibit by Michael Fischerkeller that address the complex social, political and economic issues of the country will be held Feb. 9 from 5-7 p.m. at Slocumb Galleries, Ball Hall, 232 Sherrod Drive, ETSU Campus prior to the Sheila Pepe lecture at 7:30 in Ball Hall Auditorium, sponsored by the Mary B. Martin School of the Arts.

The “ETSU Privilege Walk” will run from Feb. 2 to April 27, every other Thursday, at noon at the Multicultural Center. Related diversity activities include the “World Hijab Day” on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a lecture at 5 p.m., at the Forum.

Lastly, works are being accepted for the upcoming 32nd Annual Positive/Negative National Juried Art Exhibition. This year’s juror will be Dr. Anja Foerschner, curator and researcher at the Getty Research Institute in Los Angeles, California. The deadline has been extended to Feb. 10. Works may be submitted via Slideroom: https://etsu.slideroom.com/#/permalink/program/34661.

For additional information, contact Karlota I. Contreras-Koterbay, director of Slocumb Galleries, at 423-483-3179 or contrera@etsu.edu.