V’s Authentic Vietnamese Cuisine does Pho (and more) right

My latest quest is to find perfection in a bowl of what my dining partner calls “soup-er chicken noodle.” I seek the perfect bowl of Pho (pronounced “fuh”) a soup made from clarified beef or chicken broth, a good handful of rice noodles, and a protein source that is usually chicken, but can be beef or shrimp. There is a selection of vegetables best described as “what have you,” either in the soup or on the side for adding later.

Though Pho is associated more with Southeast Asia, versions can be found all over the world. For example there is Mexico’s Caldo de Res; beef bones are garnish in this one. Taiwan’s beef noodle soup is so famous it’s considered a national dish.

Here in Johnson City we are fortunate to have several purveyors of Pho. The latest is V’s Authentic Vietnamese Cuisine, located in the storefront next to the new Food City on N. State of Franklin Road. Don’t come to V’s expecting loads of atmosphere. The décor is as minimalist as a Noh play. Tables and chairs of ultra simplicity face an open kitchen with an order counter added almost as an afterthought. The staff is friendly but not effusive, and very competent at what they do.

Ordering is from a menu that trumpets their cuisine’s authenticity and use of fresh locally-sourced ingredients; each dish is made to order. The menu is compact enough to fit on an 8½ by 11-inch sheet of paper. It has five appetizer selections, two salads, a build-your-bowl featuring either fried rice or seven different noodle variations adding a protein source such as beef, chicken, shrimp, pork or tofu. There are four “Vietnamese classics” each with pre-assembled ingredients and, of course, the selection of Pho bowls.

My dining partner and I consulted with our server Alex, who was patient with his advice about which item tasted best with what. I decided on a small-sized bowl of chicken Pho ($6.00) preceded by an order of V’s shrimp dumplings ($5.50). My dining partner chose one of the V’s classics, this being the Com Tay Cam, a clay pot combo ($10.50) with some Vietnamese spring rolls ($4.50) for starters. We both had iced tea from V’s get-it-yourself drinks fountain, and were just settling in when our appetizers arrived.

My dining partner was especially fond of her spring rolls, minced pork wrapped in cellophane noodles with shredded carrots and flash-fried until crunchy. Though you could get Nuoc mam fish sauce as a dip, my partner liked the sweet chili sauce better (careful: the sauce has an after-bite.) My shrimp dumplings were a disappointment. Yes, they contained shrimp wrapped inside a half-moon shape dumpling sheet and deep fried. No, there just wasn’t enough shrimp there to fill the dumpling, a tasty, deep-fried, crunchy but very hollow dumpling sheet with a cooked shrimp rattling around inside.

While my dining partner and I were discussing ways to improve the shrimp dumpling, Alex brought our main course to table. My dining partner’s Com Tay Cam arrived in a heated clay pot with a lid, while my order of Pho arrived in a plain white porcelain bowl with a small plate of assorted veggies to hand.

My dining partner was ecstatic over the contents of her Com Tay Cam. Slices of beef, chicken, pork and shrimp were mixed with stir-fried vegetables and layered onto a fragrant bed of jasmine steamed rice. Though supplied with chopsticks, my partner wielded her knife and fork with a comfortable ease, enjoying every morsel of the dish.

As expected my bowl of Pho was a clarified beef broth with pieces of chicken (my choice) and some of the thinnest, most delicate rice noodles I’d ever seen. From the veggie plate, I added some fresh bean sprouts, some torn cilantro leaves, a jalapeno pepper slice or two and a good squeeze of lime. A spoon was provided but not necessary. Proper Pho consumption allows you to pick up the bowl in one hand, and use your chopsticks to convey the bowl’s contents mouthward. Slurping your Pho is okay, even expected. Every mouthful of V’s Pho was a delicious romp for my taste buds.

Alex told us that the staff was busy getting V’s ready to celebrate their projected Grand Opening on Tuesday. Should be quite an event.

V’s does indeed make an excellent bowl of Pho. Though my quest for perfection continues. I will be returning to V’s Authentic Vietnamese Cuisine for further enjoyable research.

V’s Authentic Vietnamese Cuisine

902 N. State of Franklin Road, suite #530

Johnson City

202-3981

Sun-Thu 11a.m. – 9 p.m.

Fri – Sat 11 a.m. -10 p.m.

Available on Facebook

and at

www.authenticpho.com

Credit cards accepted